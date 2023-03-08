Home Cities Kochi

Compost plant tender: Kochi Corporation invites Pune firm to process Brahmapuram dump yard

The local body is under pressure from the ministry to build a new windrow compost plant and has issued a tender for a plant on March 2, 2023.

Firefighting operations being carried out at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Impressed by the performance of the windrow compost plant run by Bhumi Green Energy Private Ltd. in Pune, the officials of Kochi Corporation have requested the company to participate in its tendering process. The local body is under pressure from the ministry to build a new windrow compost plant and has issued a tender for a plant on March 2, 2023.

“Bhumi Green Energy is one of the best firms known for running successful windrow compost plants in the country. corporation secretary,  Health Standing Committee chairman T K Ashraf, opposition leader Antony Kureethara and P S Viju of CPM visited the plant in Pune. The representatives of the windrow plant are expected to visit Kochi next month,” said a source. 

Over 350 metric tonnes of bio and non-biodegradable waste reach the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant every day. 

“The  windrow compost plant  at the site is supposed to process 250 tonnes of waste per day. The plant built by the local body on marshy land sunk to the ground while it was under construction in 2008. Star  Constructions was assigned the contract to process the daily waste of 250 metric tonnes, but managed to process only 100 metric tonnes of waste per day. The corporation used to pay the contractor `30  lakh per month,” said a senior official of the corporation. 

“The two-year contract was scrapped after one year on March 2, 2023, as the contractor’s work was not satisfactory,” the official added.

“Star Construction was entrusted to process food  waste at the windrow compost plant. The waste is converted into manure and sold to companies. However, this company had provided a fake certificate showing three years  of experience in handling waste at Malapuram and Ottapalam municipalities. There is an ongoing vigilance case against the company at the High Court,” said councillor C A  Shakeer.

