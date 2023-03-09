Home Cities Kochi

Parents worried as children raise health issues as smoke from Brahmapuram plant continues

‘Something needs to be done on a war footing’: Smoke and particulate matter from Brahmapuram plant fire continue to be cause for concern

Smoke from the fire raging at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant blankets Irumpanam | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Most schools and colleges in and around Kalamassery and Kakkanad have closed, with smoke and particulate matter from the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire continuing to cause a health scare. On Wednesday, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences Kalamassery and Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology Kakkanad announced they will remain closed till March 13.

According to Binoy Joseph, principal of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, classes for MBA and MA (HRM) juniors and seniors were suspended from Wednesday afternoon. The college will re-open on Monday. “All hostellers have been requested to vacate the hostel with immediate effect. The examinations scheduled for these days have been postponed and new dates will be announced accordingly,” he said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire at Brahmapuram | File pic

The college authorities were forced into the decision after students complained of health issues. “The students were complaining of breathing problems due to the smoke from the Brahmapuram fire,” an official said. This is examination time. But parents aren’t keen on sending their wards, especially those in lower classes, to the school.

According to Anish Panthalani, of Progressive Techies, everyone living in and around Kalamassery and Kakkanad are complaining of serious health issues. “By 11pm, smoke completely blankets buildings. The first sign is the burning smell and then the itching of the mucal membrane. Finally, uncontrollable coughing sets in” he said.

“Something needs to be done on a war footing. Why should we and our children bear the brunt of the corruption of the authorities concerned?” said Anish.

HOLIDAY DECLARED FOR EDU INSTITUTIONS TODAY AND TOMORROW
Kochi: District Collector Renu Raj has declared Thursday and Friday as a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools located in the limits of the local bodies of Vadavukode-Puthankurish grama panchayat, Kizhakambalam grama panchayat, Kunnathunad grama panchayat, Thrikkakara municipality, Tripunithura municipality, Maradu municipality and Kochi corporation.  Public examinations including SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations will be held as scheduled

