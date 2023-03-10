Ex-Kochi mayor alleges foul play in issuing of Brahmapuram dump yard tenders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid allegations of corruption in Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) assigning the biomining contract to ‘underqualified’ Zonta Infratech, records in the possession of TNIE reveal that similar foul play was involved in awarding the tender for the maintenance and operation of the 250-tonne-per-day-capacity windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram to Star Constructions by Kochi corporation in 2021.

As per the eligibility criteria of the municipal corporation engineers, the bidders were to have at least three years of demonstrable experience in the successful operation and maintenance of a solid waste management processing facility of similar capacity.

“Prima facie, it appears that Star Constructions does not have technical qualifications and a minimum of three years of demonstrable experience in solid waste management,” the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Special Judge said in a 2022 ruling. The order was based on a complaint, filed by Girish Babu G, under Section 190 of the CrPC.

Star Constructions had submitted documents showing its experience in handling solid waste management at Ottapalam and Malappuram municipalities. “Any sensible man would realise that both municipalities would not have been able to generate 250 tonnes of biodegradable waste every day,” former mayor Tony Chammany alleged. Kochi mayor M Anilkumar has personal ties with the owner of Star Constructions, which could have been one of the reasons for awarding the tender to the company, Chammany told a press conference on Thursday.

Civil Defence volunteers engaged in firefighting operations at Brahmapuram.

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

He pointed out that the council this year approved inviting tenders for the windrow compost project. The corporation terminated Star Constructions’ two-year contract following multiple allegations of unsatisfactory work. Its contract was to end later this month.

According to Chammany, “The council passed the agenda for inviting new tenders in February. However, the file remained in the mayor’s chamber for days. As per the Corporation Act, a new tender must be invited three months before the expiry of the existing contractor’s last day.

The tender for a new contract was uploaded on the site on March 3, after the fire broke out.” He alleged that this itself shows the mayor’s interest in awarding the contract to the same company. “Also, Star Constructions had submitted a letter to the council members asking for extending its contract after it expired. The corporation has been paying `30 lakh a month to the company for doing nothing,” he alleged.

Look out before you step out

Here are the guidelines issued by the district administration to be followed while you step out of your residence

Avoid going out unnecessarily

Use an N95 mask whenever you are outside

People who have respiratory illness need to take their daily medications on time

If you experience shortness of breath, cough, chest discomfort, pain, dizziness, headache, etc, consult a medical practitioner immediately

People at high risk such as pregnant women, children and the elderly should avoid being outside if possible

Avoid burning firewood at home to prevent worsening air pollution

Avoid using tobacco products that may increase the impacts of air pollution, such as cigarettes, beedis, and other related goods

Avoid leaving the doors and windows of buildings open

Avoid exercise and physical activity outside of the house

Eat fruits and have plenty of water

Food products should be kept covered. Prior to eating, properly wash hands and mouth.

