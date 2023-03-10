Say ‘No’ to rising heat with these housing design hacks

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While constructing houses, we must keep in mind the climate of that particular place. With the temperature kicking in even before summer, it is crucial to design houses that keep people comfortable inside. Nowadays, it is difficult to stay indoors without air conditioners. However, they are costly and can sometimes be harmful to the environment. So, how can we keep our houses cool during summer?

Architects suggest planting trees, especially the local variants for shade. Such trees will also help replenish groundwater. By planting trees, we can save costs and keep our houses cool.

Nikhil Mohan, the principal architect of Thought Parallels, Kozhikode, says, “In most of our projects, we plant a lot of trees surrounding the buildings. They not only give shade but also help maintain a better environment inside and outside. Then comes cross ventilation. They help maintain the temperatures at comfortable levels. Side ventilation also plays a major role in bringing down the heat inside.”

Kochi-based architect S Gopakumar also shares similar views. “Kerala has a hot and humid climate which calls for good ventilation. Unfortunately, most of the houses are not designed in such a way. Heavy concrete that has replaced tiled roofs increases the heat indoors,” he says.

Architects also highlight the kind of walls used in houses to reduce heat.“During earlier times, the walls were made very thick, retaining a cool temperature. But this method is quite expensive. So we should

use heat-insulating walls or paints. We also do a lot of projections to reduce heat intake. For roofing, terracotta tiles can be an ideal choice to help reduce the temperature,” says Nikhil.

Preventing the heat from reaching inside the house is another effective way. Thiruvananthapuram-based architect Ashams Ravi says, “We are using the rat trap bond technology. It is a type of masonry bond where the bricks are placed vertically to create a cavity in the wall. This cavity will help trap the heat. This type of wall also helps reduce the use of metals and is cost-effective.”

For roofing, the filler slab technology — a part of concrete in the bottom of the slab is replaced by a filler material — can be used.“The filler materials include coconut shells, clay pots etc. They can help reduce the use of concrete, and are more sustainable. Bamboo slabs are also a good alternative in reducing heat due to the presence of hollow sections inside them. I don’t encourage the use of paints as they are liquid plastic,” he says.

However, generally, people prefer white paint to dark colours as it repels heat. “But white paint reflects light and causes issues to avian creatures,” Ashams warns.

