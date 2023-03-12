Mask made mandatory in Kochi, says Health Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that masks have been made compulsory in Kochi in the wake of rising health issues on account of the toxic fumes emanating from the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant following a fire.

The development came following a ministerial-level review meeting to assess the health situation in Ernakulam.

As a precautionary measure, all are urged to wear a mask while stepping out, including students appearing for examinations, the minister said. She also urged pregnant women, children, senior citizens, and patients with a history of respiratory diseases to take special care.

The minister also added that the Health Department would begin a survey on the issues caused by the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram plant.

So far, 899 people have sought treatment for health-related problems due to the smoke. Many complained of headaches, burning eye sensations, a sore throat, and an itchy nose.

A fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram plant on March 2, 2023, has left Kochi enveloped in toxic smoke for the past 11 days. Over 200 firefighters are stationed at the plant and tasked with firefighting operations.

