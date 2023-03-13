Home Cities Kochi

Brahmapuram crisis: Kochi corporation calls council meet

Opposition demands mayor's resignation and termination of the contract with Zonta Infratech for bio-mining with immediate effect

Published: 13th March 2023 06:59 AM

Fire and Rescue Services personnel engaged in fire extinguishing at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has decided to call a council meeting on Monday to discuss the issues and preparations taken at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant where a fire broke out on March 2, even as protests by opposition councillors over the absence of Kochi mayor M Anilkumar cast a cloud on it happening. Sources said the mayor has not been coming to office for several days and that protests against his absence are likely on Monday. 

Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said no probe was initiated after the fire. “We demand that the mayor resign and the contract with Zonta Infratech for bio-mining be terminated with immediate effect,” he said.

Aster mobile clinic set up at Brahmapuram

Kochi: Aster Hospitals will provide medical care for the firefighters deployed at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant. The mobile clinic stationed here is equipped to run all pulmonary function tests. The services will be provided based on the directive of the health minister and district collector.  Services of pulmonologists and respiratory therapists from Aster Hospitals will be available at the clinic. 

