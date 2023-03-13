Brahmapuram dump yard in Kochi should be shut down and revived: Experts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts are calling for the closure and revival of the Brahmapuram dump yard, which has been emitting toxic fumes after a fire broke out on March 2. Speaking at the panel discussion on Brahmapuram organised by Ernakulam District Congress Committee here on Sunday, experts suggested that the waste accumulated at the site could be recycled by handing it over to cement companies through the bio-mining and recycling process.

“The legacy waste in Brahmapuram should be cleared and the plant should be shut down,” said Dr C N Manoj, the CEO of Pelican Biotech and Chemical Labs, an Alappuzha-based company. He said that through the bio-mining and recycling process, the waste can be removed from the site.

“To clear the site, the bio-mining process should continue. Also, discussions with cement manufacturing companies on recycling, though there are doubts about the possibilities and agreement, should be held for clearing the site,” he said.

C R Neelakandan, an environmental activist, suggested going back to the decentralised method of waste treatment. “There is no possibility for a centralised waste management system in Kerala. Also, Brahmapuram is not the right site for one such a plant due to its fragile geographical location,” said Neelakandan.

According to Dr Manoj, a decentralised system of waste management should be implemented to avoid such incidents. “The other 13 districts do not have a dump yard. Yet, bio-degradable waste is managed there. We have a dumping yard. Thus we have problems. Nobody is managing the waste at source as there is a dumpyard,” he added.

Last week, a meeting chaired by ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeeve too came up with an action plan for waste management and directed every household and institution to set up a facility to treat the bio-waste at the source. Haritha Karma Sena has been directed to collect and segregate waste.

“What happened at Brahmapuram is a pure violation of Article 21, the right of the citizens to live with dignity, to breathe quality air and drink pure water,” V D Satheesan said while inaugurating the panel discussion organised by the Ernakulam DCC.

