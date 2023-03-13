Home Cities Kochi

Pinarayi Vijayan's governance 'stinking' like Kochi waste plant, says Congress  

For the past 13 days, the state's commercial capital Kochi has been engulfed in smoke after fire surfaced in the more than 100-acre dumping ground.

Published: 13th March 2023 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel at work at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has started to stink like the Brahamapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi due to its "corruption", the opposition Congress said on Monday.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan told the media that "it's sad that this CPI-M government is engaged in corrupt practices to benefit the party, its leaders, or their children".

"Just look into the company that was given the tender to run the Brahamapuram waste treatment plant. Without any experience to handle big plants, they got the tender and by now Rs 22 crore has been given to them... what have they done. Nothing has been done," he said.

For the past 13 days, the state's commercial capital Kochi has been engulfed in smoke after fire surfaced in the more than 100-acre dumping ground.

The plant that won the tender is run by veteran CPI-M leader and former ruling Left Democratic Front convenor Vaikom Viswan's son-in-law.

Residents of Kochi, especially those living in the vicinity of the dumping yard, have been sorely troubled while the Kochi Corporation turned a battleground when police clashed with angry opposition councillors belonging to the Congress and the BJP.

The council, run by the CPI-M, tried to hold a meeting on Monday, but this ended in utter mayhem with the police and the protesters engaged in a fierce battle.

The meeting ended up as soon as it began, as only the ruling council members were present.

The Kerala High Court has also taken up the matter. On Monday, the District Collector was pulled up by the court after he did not come in person and opted to appear online.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that a 70-year-old man in Kochi passed away due to breathlessness and according to his wife, he had started developing breathing problems a few days after the smog started and developed complications subsequently.

The Kerala Assembly on Monday witnessed chaos after the opposition boycotted the day's session protesting the way the Vijayan government is going about things. Vijayan, who holds the charge of Environment and Pollution Control, did not open his mouth when the treasury and opposition benches were up in arms on this issue.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Brahamapuram waste plant VD Satheesan
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp