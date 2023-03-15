Brahmapuram fire: Health survey begins; panel to study short, long-term problems

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Following the fire accident at Brahmapuram, the state government has decided to form an expert committee to study the short- and long-term health problems in the area. Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that discussions were held with health experts in various fields and it has been decided to appoint an expert committee of the health department to give a comprehensive report. 

Meanwhile, a health survey by trained Asha workers was held in Ernakulam district on Tuesday. 
Information on 1,576 people, including 13 pregnant women, 10 bedridden patients, and 501 with other health issues, had been collected up to 3 pm.”Most of them suffered symptoms like watery eyes, suffocation, coughing, and breathlessness,” said the health minister while addressing the press in Thiruvananthapuram. 

She also said that the training programme for Asha workers conducting health surveys has been completed. A total of 148 Asha workers were trained in three training programmes. With this, 350 Asha workers in total were trained in two days. Meanwhile, the Asha workers deployed in Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat said that they could only visit three wards on Tuesday. 

As per the health minister’s direction, the survey must be completed within three days. However, the Asha workers doubt completing the survey in the said period as it’s a time-consuming process and technical issues like network problems occur. 

In ward 17, residents complained of eye irritation, fever, and throat infection. In ward 2, some patients complained about vomiting and consulted a doctor; they also experienced itchiness and respiratory-related issues. The details collected by the Asha workers who are assigned to go door-to-door will be sent to the health department. These details will be made available online. Data collection is done to immediately identify and provide services to those who need assistance, including bedridden patients, pregnant women, and those with critical illnesses. 

Medical Speciality Response Centre at Kakkanad

The Medical Specialty Response Centre began functioning at Kakkanad Family Health Centre. Services of doctors in pulmonology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, and dermatology departments are available. X-ray, ultrasound scanning, echo, and vision screening services are available. Apart from this, SWAS clinics have also been started in all urban health centres. Over 544 people visited the six mobile units led by the health department on Tuesday. 

Death audit to be conducted

Veena said that a death audit will be conducted following reports that a person who died in Kochi had breathing issues. A 70-year-old man who was suffering from pulmonology fibrosis, a lung-related disease, for the last four months died in Vazhakkala on Sunday. 

The minister dismissed allegations raised by the opposition that the health department’s mask advisory in Brahmapuram came 10 days after the fire incident. She had visited Ernakulam on March 5 and explained the need for wearing a face mask. Veena stated that the government has an open approach to the issue and that the interventions have been made on a war footing. She also clarified that she never said there was no health issue in Kochi.

