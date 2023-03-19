‘Future of urban cities lies in good transport network’: Kochi Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman, who attended as a speaker at the ELETS National Railways and Transport Innovation Summit, said that the future of urban or metropolitan cities lies in public transportation.

K Sethu Raman, IGP & Commissioner of Police, Kochi, @TheKeralaPolice said, "The survival of this Kochi is dependent on its transportation system, particularly in Kerala, where having an efficient and comprehensive railway network, including a metro system, is crucial." pic.twitter.com/h2EgmB0Zi7 — eGov Magazine (@egovonline) March 17, 2023

He was part of the panel discussion, “Railways and Transport Innovation: Conducive Framework for Cyber Security and Data Privacy.”

“One of the biggest advantages of the Kochi metro is that it ensures safe travel. We have 29 police stations, including a metro police station. These report the fewest crime. Also, if my son or any family member is travelling through the metro, I am relieved, as I know they are safe,” said Sethu Raman.

He further explained that many people commute on the metro as it is convenient. “Hence, the number of road accidents and other crimes has reduced,” Raman said.

He also pointed out that India is facing a major issue with the incredible increase in urbanisation. “Due to poor network connectivity, people must relocate from their hometown to the city for work purposes.

If the trend continues, in the next five years, cities like Mumbai will turn into concrete jungles with no playgrounds or open spaces for leisure activity,” he said. He also said that Kerala is much better when compared to Mumbai.

KOCHI: Kochi Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman, who attended as a speaker at the ELETS National Railways and Transport Innovation Summit, said that the future of urban or metropolitan cities lies in public transportation. K Sethu Raman, IGP & Commissioner of Police, Kochi, @TheKeralaPolice said, "The survival of this Kochi is dependent on its transportation system, particularly in Kerala, where having an efficient and comprehensive railway network, including a metro system, is crucial." pic.twitter.com/h2EgmB0Zi7 — eGov Magazine (@egovonline) March 17, 2023 He was part of the panel discussion, “Railways and Transport Innovation: Conducive Framework for Cyber Security and Data Privacy.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “One of the biggest advantages of the Kochi metro is that it ensures safe travel. We have 29 police stations, including a metro police station. These report the fewest crime. Also, if my son or any family member is travelling through the metro, I am relieved, as I know they are safe,” said Sethu Raman. He further explained that many people commute on the metro as it is convenient. “Hence, the number of road accidents and other crimes has reduced,” Raman said. He also pointed out that India is facing a major issue with the incredible increase in urbanisation. “Due to poor network connectivity, people must relocate from their hometown to the city for work purposes. If the trend continues, in the next five years, cities like Mumbai will turn into concrete jungles with no playgrounds or open spaces for leisure activity,” he said. He also said that Kerala is much better when compared to Mumbai.