Home Cities Kochi

Corporation meet discusses decentralised waste management in Kochi

It was also decided that a similar meeting will be held once every month to review the process. 
 

Published: 21st March 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

waste

Image used for representational purpose(Express Photo by Abel RH)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar and commissioner K Sethuraman organised a meeting of various organisations to discuss the new decentralised waste management system in Kochi. The meeting was held at the CMFRI conference hall on Monday. 

The apex council of residents’ associations, the chamber of commerce, the Rotary Club, the merchants’ chamber, merchant associations, and service providers in the field of waste management, including Credai, besides flat owners, participated. Over 300 representatives from various service providers and organisations were also part of the meeting. The mayor presented the idea of a decentralised and scientific waste management plan to be implemented by the local body.  

“The corporation is not taking punitive measures, but considering the necessity of the current situation, we intend to implement a scientific and decentralised waste management system in the city in cooperation with everyone,” the mayor said. It was also decided that a similar meeting will be held once every month to review the process. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management system K Sethuraman CMFRI conference
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp