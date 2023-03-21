Corporation meet discusses decentralised waste management in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar and commissioner K Sethuraman organised a meeting of various organisations to discuss the new decentralised waste management system in Kochi. The meeting was held at the CMFRI conference hall on Monday.

The apex council of residents’ associations, the chamber of commerce, the Rotary Club, the merchants’ chamber, merchant associations, and service providers in the field of waste management, including Credai, besides flat owners, participated. Over 300 representatives from various service providers and organisations were also part of the meeting. The mayor presented the idea of a decentralised and scientific waste management plan to be implemented by the local body.

“The corporation is not taking punitive measures, but considering the necessity of the current situation, we intend to implement a scientific and decentralised waste management system in the city in cooperation with everyone,” the mayor said. It was also decided that a similar meeting will be held once every month to review the process.



