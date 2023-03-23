Home Cities Kochi

Biomining sub-contract illegal: Tony Chammany

Regarding allegations of theft of files against a Congress councillor, he said that the case against the councillor is fabricated and will be proved in court.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tony Chammany, the former mayor of the Kochi Corporation, on Wednesday, alleged that Zonta Infratech had illegally given a sub-contract of the biomining work to another company. He added that there was a conspiracy involving CPM leaders in awarding the contract.

“The 35th term of the contract states that no sub-contract should be given. It is clear that sub-contracting the work to another company is a violation of the contract,” said Chammany. He also demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

“Many CPM leaders and the mayor are involved in this case. Also, the company that has taken the contract has no prior experience in the related field. I will be approaching the High Court demanding a CBI investigation in this case,” he added.

Regarding allegations of theft of files against a Congress councillor, he said that the case against the councillor is fabricated and will be proved in court. “Aristotle took the files with permission. Any councillor can check any file as per Kerala Municipal Rules. The opposition councillors have the right to know the facts, he added.

