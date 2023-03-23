Panel proposes watchtower, streetlights at Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first meeting of the monitoring committee, formed to prevent future fire outbreaks at the Brahmapuram waste yard, was held at the Kochi mayor’s chamber on Wednesday.

“A watchtower will be set up to strengthen security, and a fire watchman will be appointed,” mayor M Anilkumar said. “The fire and rescue services department will prepare a draft plan in this regard and submit it to the district collector and Kochi corporation. A meeting will be held next month to review progress,” he added.

The committee, set up by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve following the fire at the dump yard, includes people’s representatives and other stakeholders.

The meeting also decided to reward the Civil Defence volunteers who joined fire and rescue services officers in dousing the fire. The road leading to the plant will be developed at the earliest for easy reach of fire units, while an adequate number of LED streetlights and more hydrants will be installed in the area and at the plant.

Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin, Vadavucaud-Puthencruz panchayat president Sonia Murukesan, corporation health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf, secretary Babu Abdul Khader, and G S Sujith Kumar, regional fire officer, attended the meeting.

