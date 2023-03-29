Home Cities Kochi

Double doser  

A satellite exhibition bringing together works of a photojournalist and an artist offers a heady blend 

Published: 29th March 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Emami Art gallery of Kolkata

Art wroks at Emami Art gallery of Kolkata

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Presented by the famed Emami Art gallery of Kolkata, a satellite exhibition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale – works of contemporary Bengali artist Prasanta Sahu and Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam – have been drawing scores of art lovers to Mocha Art Café, tucked inside the quiet Synagogue Lane at Jew Town in Mattancherry.  

Prasanta’s ‘Anatomy of a Vegetable — Ruminations on fragile ecosystems’ is a chronicle of the Indian hinterland. Hailing from an agrarian background, he was the first in his family to complete a university education. He studied electrical engineering before finding his way into art.

‘Mapping Craters’, Prasanta’s installation with moulds and models of various kinds of vegetables kept on the table, is the result of a three-year bond he forged with a landless farmer named Lakhi Ram of Amdahara village near Santiniketan. 

In the background, one can find his artworks on paper and found objects, arranged carefully as part of his ‘The Drumstick Tree & Other Stories’ installation. It depicts the symbiotic relationship between humans, plants, animals, vegetables, farming equipment, animals, etc. 

Next up is a photography series by photojournalist and champion of human rights Shahidul Alam, who was the Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2018. Curated by Ina Puri, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the common lives during the time of political unrest, and natural disasters that ravaged Bangladesh.

With selected works from his archive in Dhaka, the exhibition, titled ‘Singed But Not Burned’, consists of his experiments with the camera. Shahidul’s political images elicit anger, while his frames on calamities brim with pathos. All his images are in black and white, and artistically crafted. They leave a lasting imprint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emami Art gallery of Kolkata Prasanta Sahu Shahidul Alam – have been drawing scores of art lovers to Mocha Art Café tucked inside the quiet Synagogue Lane at Jew
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp