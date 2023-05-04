Home Cities Kochi

BPCL waste-to-bio CNG plant will come up in a year, says minister

Bharat Petroleum will set up the unit using its own funds and bear the operational costs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has entered into an in-principle understanding with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to set up a compressed biogas plant in Kochi, as part of the solution to the waste management issues in the city.

Minister for LSG and Excise M B Rajesh said the decision was taken following a meeting with BPCL officials in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Chief Secretary V P Joy on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. 

“BPCL will set up the waste-to-bio compressed natural gas (CNG) plant within a year. Officials have informed Rajeeve of their willingness to set up the plant. BPCL will set up unit using its own funds and also bear the recurrent and operational costs,” said Rajesh. The minister also said discussions are ongoing with various agencies to find a solution to waste management in Kochi.

“BPCL will use the CNG produced from the plant. The firm will soon identify a site and commence construction of the plant,” said Rajeeve. Following the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard in March, a scientific action plan has been prepared by the state government and is being implemented to prevent further accidents. 

“Thirteen special squads are working with various local bodies in the district to assess the progress of the action plan,” said Rajeeve. “The plan aims to streamline waste management activities and take immediate long- and short-term measures for scientific waste collection and treatment,” he added. Rajeeve said the new windrow-compost plant in Brahmapuram will also play an important role in arriving at a permanent solution to the waste-management issues in Kochi.

