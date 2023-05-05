MP Hibi Eden accuses CSML of damaging Queen’s Walkway in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has accused Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) of having a deliberate plan to destroy the Queen’s Walkway, a popular hangout spot for residents. Hibi said most of the vegetation in the area was destroyed during the installation of CCTV cameras, and despite assurances from the CSML that the plants would be restored, no action has been taken.

“CSML officials informed us that the plants could be restored in a few days. To date, no action has been taken either by the CSML authorities or by the contractor, despite reminding them many times,” said Hibi.

He said since 2015 when the construction of the Queen’s Walkway was completed, there have been moves to demolish it from many quarters. “The authorities should provide clarity on whether the CSML’s actions are sanctioned by the government.

If not, the damaged plants should be restored quickly,” said the MP. He further alleged that although the management of the walkway was entrusted to a contractor by GIDA, the agreement has not been implemented effectively. The walkway was constructed during Hibi’s tenure as MLA, and, amenities such as CCTV cameras and an open gym were added using his MLA fund.

