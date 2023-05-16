Home Cities Kochi

Chaz Taylor wrestles his way into films, teams up with Babu Antony 

Chaz Taylor is a man of many talents. A professional wrestler for 35 years, he has also made inroads as an actor and stunt coordinator.

Published: 16th May 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Rasha Saleel and Sandra Shinto
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chaz Taylor is a man of many talents. A professional wrestler for 35 years, he has also made inroads as an actor and stunt coordinator. Now, with two big projects — The Great Escape and Star Wars: Lost Horizon — he is poised to take his career to new heights. Ahead of his latest film, The Great Escape starring Babu Antony and directed by US-based Malayali Sandeep J Lukose, TNIE catches up with Chaz.

How did you get into wrestling?

I was inspired by my father, who was a professional wrestler and went by the sobriquet Tugboat Taylor. I often got in the ring as a throw dummy. When they throw you around and beat you up all the time, you learn how to not get beaten up. Eventually, you become the one throwing them around. I’ve been in the ring with Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Steven Austin, X-Pac and many others.

Wrestling to films... 

In 1990, my friend had a movie in Houston wherein I had a fight scene. This got me into LA and several movies, including Kevin Costner’s Tin Cup. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some very talented people. Wrestling, too, involves some theatrics. So in that way, they are a bit similar.

What was it like working with Babu Antony?

It was great! There was teamwork and a family atmosphere. I had good chemistry with Babu. Since he had more acting experience, he suggested a few things which I was able to pick up quickly.

How was The Great Escape experience?

The film is filled with action, adventure, music, and suspense. I’m excited to be part of this. In The Great Escape, I have a significant role. It’s pretty cool to see your fruits of labour come to life. It was ‘fan-chaz-tic’.

Wrestling as a career... 

I’ve travelled all over the world wrestling. I’ve put my body through a lot of abuse. I’ve had both my knees replaced. I’ve had multiple concussions and broken bones.  

There are guys like Ric Flair, who, despite being in his 70s, is still wrestling. If you are not injured and still have that ‘it factor’, then why not wrestle? Like Babu coming back after all these years. A lot of my wrestler friends have migrated to the administrative side of things. I tell everyone, if you have a dream, just go for it. 

