Soon, Queen’s Walkway will boast free Wi-Fi in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Want to surf the internet while enjoying the beautiful view of the Vembanad Lake? Well, visitors to the Queen’s Walkway in Kochi will soon be able to do so from May 25 onwards. The entire 1.8 km stretch will have Wi-Fi coverage. It is being set up using the MP fund of Hibi Eden.

“The Rs 31.87 lakh project has been set up in association with BSNL. The facility provides a high-speed internet connection. A three-year contract has been signed with BSNL to provide the facility,” Hibi Eden said.

According to him, the facility can be used by anyone visiting the Queen’s Walkway, which was constructed in 2015 at a cost of Rs five crore. “A lot of effort had gone into developing the waterfront tourist spot,” he added.

Everything was done in a way so as not to disturb the nearby ecosystem. “Even the mangroves growing on the spot have not been disturbed,” said the MP. Gradually, many other facilities, like a garden and even an outdoor gym, were added to make the walkway an enjoyable experience for visitors.

“The latest addition (Wi-Fi facility) will attract even more people to the walkway. However, regarding the consumption limit, something will be arrived at after viewing the trend. If the facility is misused, then a time limit will be set up. Maybe, a limit of 30 minutes,” the MP added.

Besides the Wi-Fi facility, the four container toilets, too, have been set up on the walkway. “The toilets, which have been set up in association with Credai, are disabled-friendly,” he said. According to him, the maintenance and operation of the toilet have been entrusted to Credai, which has set a remarkable track record of handling waste management.

“Even though such positive things are happening in the city, there’s still a lot to be done,” Hibi said. He also rued how the Goshree Island Development Authority is not taking ensuring the maintenance of the walkway.

