Home Cities Kochi

Soon, Queen’s Walkway will boast free Wi-Fi in Kochi

Besides the Wi-Fi facility, the four container toilets, too, have been set up on the walkway.

Published: 22nd May 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Queen’s Walkway along the Goshree Chatiath road | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Want to surf the internet while enjoying the beautiful view of the Vembanad Lake? Well, visitors to the Queen’s Walkway in Kochi will soon be able to do so from May 25 onwards. The entire 1.8 km stretch will have Wi-Fi coverage. It is being set up using the MP fund of Hibi Eden.

“The Rs 31.87 lakh project has been set up in association with BSNL. The facility provides a high-speed internet connection. A three-year contract has been signed with BSNL to provide the facility,” Hibi Eden said.

According to him, the facility can be used by anyone visiting the Queen’s Walkway, which was constructed in 2015 at a cost of Rs five crore. “A lot of effort had gone into developing the waterfront tourist spot,” he added.

Everything was done in a way so as not to disturb the nearby ecosystem. “Even the mangroves growing on the spot have not been disturbed,” said the MP. Gradually, many other facilities, like a garden and even an outdoor gym, were added to make the walkway an enjoyable experience for visitors.

“The latest addition (Wi-Fi facility) will attract even more people to the walkway. However, regarding the consumption limit, something will be arrived at after viewing the trend. If the facility is misused, then a time limit will be set up. Maybe, a limit of 30 minutes,” the MP added.

Besides the Wi-Fi facility, the four container toilets, too, have been set up on the walkway. “The toilets, which have been set up in association with Credai, are disabled-friendly,” he said. According to him, the maintenance and operation of the toilet have been entrusted to Credai, which has set a remarkable track record of handling waste management.

“Even though such positive things are happening in the city, there’s still a lot to be done,” Hibi said. He also rued how the Goshree Island Development Authority is not taking ensuring the maintenance of the walkway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
internet Vembanad Lake Queen’s Walkway
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp