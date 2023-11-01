Private bus operators in Kerala claim strike 98 per cent successful

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The token strike called by the Private Bus Operators in the state was almost total barring some districts where few buses owned by those not associated with the Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation conducting services. However, the federation claims the strike to be 98 per cent successful and plans to go ahead with the indefinite strike it has called from November 21 if its demands remain unmet.

According to KB Suneer, general secretary, of Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association, to claim that everything was fine and the buses operated by pointing out the situation in Thiruvananthapuram is misleading. “In Thiruvananthapuram, buses cannot halt services due to a court order. It has been the same during all other strikes. However, in Ernakulam, no buses of owners affiliated with the federation conducted service. Only 6 to 7 buses belonging to people who had leased the vehicles plied,” he said.

Suneer further added that in Thrissur, a company’s 12 buses remained operational during the strike. He underscored that the strike was initiated to compel the government to address their longstanding demands.

“Our demands include an increase in student ticket rates, reinstating permits for private buses on routes exceeding 140 km, and reversing the mandate for seat belts and cameras in vehicles,” Suneer said.

He expressed concern over a significant number of buses, previously dedicated to long-distance services, now idling in garages due to permit cancellations and route transfers to KSRTC.

