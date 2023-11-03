Copperplate calligraphy workshop at Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Backwater Calligraphy is holding an exclusive copperplate calligraphy workshop on the 4th and 5th of November from 10 am to 2 pm at Amalgam House, Bristow Road, Willingdon Island.

This weekend event promises to be a unique opportunity to master the art of copperplate calligraphy, known for its intricate script that exudes sophistication and style. The workshop is led by journalist and calligraphy expert Diya Mathew.

Calligraphy is an art form that involves creating decorative or expressive writing with a broad-tipped instrument, brush, or other writing tools. And copperplate calligraphy is a specific style of pointed pen art that is known for its elegant and flowing script.

The name ‘copperplate’ originates from the traditional practice of engraving or etching the script onto copper plates for printing. This form of calligraphy is often used for invitations, envelopes, and other decorative writing purposes.

“In the eight-hour intensive workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals, rules, tips and tricks of copperplate calligraphy,” says Diya. “The workshop will offer personalised attention and cater to different skill levels, from a beginner to an intermediate having some experience.”

All participants will receive a comprehensive kit, including a workbook, penholder, nibs, ink, and other essential accessories, to ensure a complete learning experience. Refreshments will also be provided at the venue.

For registration and details: 9895395700 / Instagram - @backwatercalligraphy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Backwater Calligraphy is holding an exclusive copperplate calligraphy workshop on the 4th and 5th of November from 10 am to 2 pm at Amalgam House, Bristow Road, Willingdon Island. This weekend event promises to be a unique opportunity to master the art of copperplate calligraphy, known for its intricate script that exudes sophistication and style. The workshop is led by journalist and calligraphy expert Diya Mathew. Calligraphy is an art form that involves creating decorative or expressive writing with a broad-tipped instrument, brush, or other writing tools. And copperplate calligraphy is a specific style of pointed pen art that is known for its elegant and flowing script. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The name ‘copperplate’ originates from the traditional practice of engraving or etching the script onto copper plates for printing. This form of calligraphy is often used for invitations, envelopes, and other decorative writing purposes. “In the eight-hour intensive workshop, participants will learn the fundamentals, rules, tips and tricks of copperplate calligraphy,” says Diya. “The workshop will offer personalised attention and cater to different skill levels, from a beginner to an intermediate having some experience.” All participants will receive a comprehensive kit, including a workbook, penholder, nibs, ink, and other essential accessories, to ensure a complete learning experience. Refreshments will also be provided at the venue. For registration and details: 9895395700 / Instagram - @backwatercalligraphy Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp