Techies flay move to close Kakkanad eateries at 11pm

KOCHI: At a time when the state government and the IT department are trying hard to attract more foreign tech companies and professionals, Thrikkakara municipality’s decision to restrict the open hours of restaurants and eateries to 11pm has not gone down well with techies at Infopark.

Terming the directive a wrong step, the IT professionals say the decision is designed to favour officials who are shirking the responsibility to tackle drug menace the right way. “What else can be the reason? Instead of trying to come up with steps to eradicate the evil and punish the evildoers, they have decided to punish the entire ‘Infopark Nagar’,” says Anish Pandalani, of Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala.

The officials don’t want to take the bull by the horns, he says. “Of course, it will take a lot of work to eradicate the drug menace.” Voicing a similar thought, Jidheesh Rajan, of Prathidhwani, another collective of IT employees in Kerala, says, “Nearly all companies working for US and European clients from inside the IT Park begin work from 1pm and continue till midnight or beyond. Where do you think those working such late shifts will get dinner from?”

Prathidhwani has launched a survey on the issue among the techies working in Infopark. “We will prepare a report based on their opinions and have decided to approach Minister P Rajeeve, who is the patron minister of Ernakulam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the IT minister, and the chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality. We want our voices to be heard. When they held the meeting with hotel and restaurant owners, they didn’t call or notify us who have a big stake in what happens in and around the IT park,” Jidheesh says.

Anish points out that Thrikkakara municipality earns a lot of revenue from the companies based at Infopark and also from the techies. “Instead of creating facilities that will help improve nightlife around the IT park, they are coming up with such decisions. No wonder, techies find Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad more attractive!” he says. While admitting that drug-abuse is a huge problem in the area, he feels increasing night patrols, strengthening the services of Pink Patrol and taking action against eateries that allow drugs-related activities on their premises can go a long way in curbing the menace.

