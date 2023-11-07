‘We have public backing for curbing eateries’, says Thrikkakara municipality chairperson

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Radhamani Pillai, the chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality, is in the eye of a storm following the UDF-ruled civic body’s decision to order eateries within its jurisdiction to shut shop by 11pm. Given the vibrancy and importance of the area, as Kochi’s IT hub and housing hotspot, the move has invited the resentment of residents, techies, and the restaurant industry.

In a brief conversation with TNIE, she says the restrictions will be implemented on an experimental basis, subject to council clearance, to control the drug menace in the locality.

The proposal to impose curbs on eateries from 11pm to 4am has been widely criticised. Will you reconsider the decision?

The council meeting on Wednesday will take a final call. As of now, we are in favour of the proposal and will implement it on an experimental basis, subject to council approval.



Do you believe the proposal will get the council’s go-ahead?

I expect the council to ratify the proposal as everyone is aware of the seriousness of the situation. The decision was taken following reports of last-night drug peddling and anti-social activity, which were proving hard for the police to control. We need to get things under control.





Will restrictions solve drug peddling in the area? Dealers can just relocate

It will help ease the situation. We are doing the best we can. Police officers admitted their inability to conduct regular inspections of eateries, with their limited manpower. They also sought the restrictions.



Don’t you think the move is incompatible with a modern society?

No. Allowing drug peddlers and antisocial elements to flourish is not the kind of modern society we are trying to build. We needed to get to grips with the situation, and this is the best solution at this point of time. The decision was taken in the presence of police officers, hotel and restaurant association members, and residents, who voiced similar opinions on the matter.



Don’t you think the plan will affect the development of Infopark, Kochi’s IT hub, with most MNCs eyeing employee engagement factors in the area?

New eateries have flooded the area. These have become hubs for drug dealers. Many of them function without a licence. The move is for the betterment of the people. Police patrolling isn’t enough. This is just a temporary action to curb the drug menace in the area.



Instead of imposing the restriction, don’t you think the municipality and police should focus on intensifying patrolling and regular inspections at eateries, especially at night?

Subject to the council’s approval, the restrictions will be implemented on an experimental basis. We will review the situation after two months and then decide on the way forward.

