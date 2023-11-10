Home Cities Kochi

'India no longer exists in a scientific sense... I'm ashamed it is backing a heinous war today,' says Malayalam author Sara Joseph

“History is being changed. I am ashamed to think that India is a country that is joining hands in the heinous war that is going on in the world today.

Sarah Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “India no longer exists,” said author Sara Joseph. During the concluding session of the three-day national seminar organised by the Department of Malayalam, Maharaja’s College, the author expressed her belief that India no longer exists in a scientific sense.

“History is being changed. I am ashamed to think that India is a country that is joining hands in the heinous war that is going on in the world today. I remember my youth when we grew up with the national struggle. For us then everything was about nation-building. But look at what’s happening now. Today, the country’s GDP is being calculated by adding Adani’s wealth to the earnings of a poor autorickshaw driver,” she deplored.

Sara Joseph acknowledged that writers cannot offer straightforward solutions to the country’s problems. She also highlighted the significance of women’s struggles in the liberation movements worldwide, including in India.

According to her, women first experienced equality when they gained the right to vote, and she emphasised the distinction between emancipation and reformation. Joseph expressed her respect for the term “penzhuthu,” which signifies the presence of a girl, and emphasised that female writing is an ongoing process of evolution until all disparities are eradicated. 

