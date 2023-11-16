Minku & Tinku to teach kids about waste woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Catch them young is an oft-repeated mantra, and the schools in Kalamassery are making the most of it to instil the idea of cleanliness among students.

Joining children in this initiative are Minku and Tinku, characters of a pictorial book, Suchitwathinoppam, brought out as a part of the Kalamassery Sanitation Project implemented by Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Tinku and Minku talk about the various kinds of waste and the threat they pose to the environment.

From plastic to e-waste, there are lessons on how to segregate and dispose of different types of garbage. With the help of these characters, the book introduces waste limitation, reuse, recycling and various models like earthworm compost, Thumburmuzhi model and biogas plants.

Published in collaboration with the education department and Cusat, the book includes worksheets for students as well.

