'Even minors are at risk', says Kerala HC on plea to annul adoption

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has orally observed that even children aged four and five are at risk with predators around. The remark was made when the petition of a quinquagenarian couple seeking permission to return their adopted child and annul the adoption came up for hearing.

“Where do I send her?” said Justice Devan Ramachandran, adding, “She is a woman now. Even kids aged four and five are at risk, how can an 18-year-old live peacefully.”

The court also examined the report filed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and said the child is not against her adopted parents. The counsel for the couple said she wanted to return to the Nishkam Seva Ashram, an institution under the Punjab government, from where she was adopted. “You are wrong. Go through the DLSA report,” the court replied.

In a counter affidavit, the Thiruvananthapuram district collector informed the court that the couple adopted the child based on the order issued by the Ludhiana guardian judge, and the application for annulment shall be filed in the court which issued the order permitting adoption.

The HC said the couple became depressed after the untimely death of their 23-year-old son.

They wanted to adopt a child, but the requirements in Kerala would not have allowed them to realise this within the time frame they had in mind. So they ran to Punjab and found this girl, liked her and brought the 12-year-old with them in 2018. Now she is a major. “What the couple is saying about the child is not true. She is not detached from them,” it said. The court adjourned the case to November 22.

Ernakulam temple fest: HC to constitute ad hoc panel

The Kerala High Court has decided to constitute an ad hoc committee to ensure the proper conduct of the annual festival at Ernakulam Siva Temple. The committee will be headed by a former Judge of the High Court or a former district judge, or an advocate commissioner appointed by the court.

The assistant commissioner, Chottankkkara, appointed as the special officer, can be the treasurer of the ad hoc committee and can supervise the entire personal activities in connection with the festival.

A division bench headed by Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice G Girish held that it is for the Board to consider the question as to whether provision can be made in the official website of the temple – ‘www.ernakulamsivatemple.org’ – for the devotees to offer contributions for the annual festival.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Cochin Devaswom Board seeking permission to constitute an ‘Ulsava Agosha Committee’ for the annual festival at Ernakulam Siva temple for 2024 from among the devotees.

