Kalamassery blasts: With his son's death, Pradeepan has now lost his wife and two children

KOCHI: When Saly and her three children went to attend the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ three-day prayer meeting at Kalamassery on October 29, Malayattoor resident Pradeepan never expected it would cause him a huge loss, taking the lives of three of his five-member family.

Following the death of 24-year-old Praveen Pradeepan, who succumbed to his injuries at 10.40 pm on Thursday at Aster Medcity, the father lost two of his children and wife in the multiple blasts.

Praveen suffered from multiple organ dysfunction and had over 55 per cent burns. He was on ventilator support. “Praveen was good at studies. He completed his studies from our school with good marks. After pursuing Marine Electronics, he got a job and attended the prayer before joining the job,” said Bindu V S, a teacher at the SNDP Higher Secondary School in Neeleeswaram and the class teacher of Libna.

The youngest child in the family, 12-year-old Libna, breathed her last on October 30 at the Kalamassery Government Medical College. Her funeral was held on November 4. The family waited for six days to conduct the funeral hoping for the recovery of Saly and Praveen. However, the funeral was conducted as their condition remained critical. The death of Saly Pradeepan, 45, who sustained above 50 per cent burns, was confirmed on November 11.

“Their father is working with the cooking staff at a hostel. As Praveen got a job offer, the family was hoping to build a house of their own. They are now staying in a rented house,” the teacher added. Rahul, the younger son, was admitted to the hospital after the blast with minor injuries and was discharged later.

The other victims of the blasts are Leona Paulose, 55, of Iringol, Perumbavoor, Kumari, 52, of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy, 61, of Kalamassery.

A total of 11 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of these, six are admitted to ICUs of various hospitals.

