Kochi art exhibition: Memory loop in the ‘middle of a stanza’

Sreejith C Dayanandan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Yet here we are in the middle of a stanza’, an art exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, revolves around the theme of ‘memories’. Contemplative memories. Curated by Sudheesh Kottembram, the show features works of five contemporary artists — Leon K L, K Sudheesh, Sanam Narayanan, Santhan N V, and Sebastian C Varghese. The artworks offer diverse views conveyed through the artists’ psyches.

“Memories for me are invaluable artifacts. All of my paintings are inspired by my memories,” says Leon. His series titled ‘Bhojanam’ catalogues his culinary musings inspired by ordinary Kerala households. “Food is just like poetry for me. It takes me to the past, which I miss dearly,” he adds.

Sanam’s massive untitled work, on a 6*4 canvas, offers a different perspective. On a textured surface, sprawling landscapes, sandy with greenery in the centre... the work draws one into earthy memories.

“The title ‘Yet here we are in the middle of the stanza’ represents the idea of a process that has already begun but one which is very far from the finish line,” explains Sanam, the youngest of the five artists.

His catalogue features a series of paintings with repeating images of wood. “These are memories I have lived, and emptied into canvases for creating room for newer ones,” he says.

The memory loop also features Sudheesh K’s paintings, in which people are in their elements in familiar surroundings, where the artist is an observer looking in. Sebastian’s works are more intimate, where each small canvas encompasses a largeness of emotions. The monochrome works of Santhan, created on charcoal contain fantastical themes, a strangeness that has attained life in black and white. The exhibition concludes on Friday.

