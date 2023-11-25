Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Ernakulam district placed on alert for dengue and leptospirosis

Kochi corporation has the highest number of infected people  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the intermittent rains continue and diseases like dengue fever and leptospirosis (rat fever) are on the rise in Ernakulam, the district medical officer has urged the public to take necessary measures to control its spread. “It is necessary to prevent the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes. People should work together to prevent disease transmission,” said Dr Shakina K, District Medical Officer. 

Kochi Corporation has the highest number of dengue and leptospirosis-infected people in the district. 

More cases have been reported in areas including Kaloor, Mattancherry, Edappally, Vaduthala, Koothappadi, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura. Dengue mosquitoes are found in areas near construction sites. Stagnant water is also a potential breeding ground for these mosquitoes. 

“Effective prevention is possible only through the collective action of the people’s representatives along with the volunteers and various departments and full participation of the public. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of every week should be observed as dry days. Also, sanitation and agricultural workers and people who come in contact with soil and sewage should take doxycycline as prescribed by the health workers,” she added. 

Self-treatment for fatigue and diseases like fever must be avoided. “Those with symptoms such as prolonged fever, body aches and fatigue must seek medical treatment and communicate with the doctor in case of contact with soil and wastewater. Delay in proper diagnosis and treatment can lead to severe illness and even death,” said the DMO.

PRECAUTIONS
The surroundings of households and institutions must be kept clean. 
Ensure there is no standing water in small and large spaces outside and inside the house. 
Mosquitoes can breed in water that accumulates in discarded plastic, straws and containers.
Water in pots or trays of indoor plants and fridge should be changed weekly.
Water storage containers and tanks in construction sites should be kept closed to ensure they do not become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

