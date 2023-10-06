Home Cities Kochi

Clean takeoff: Thumbs-up for biowaste plants in Kochi

Published: 06th October 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: Aishwarya Prabhakaran

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is embracing the idea of a decentralised waste management system after the Brahmapuram fire took a toll on the city’s garbage disposal.  

Of the 74 divisions under the corporation, Kunnumpuram, Padivattom, and Ravipuram recently showed the way. Now, Ponnurunni has joined the bandwagon.

A biowaste treatment plant was set up beneath an overbridge near Gold Souk Mall in August. It has now started yielding manure. 

“After the Brahmapuram fire, we wanted to set up a sustainable model of waste treatment plant using CSR funds,” says division councillor Dipin Dileep.

The project is being operated on a pilot basis with Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Society and Green Village providing technical support, and Medimix offering financial backing. 

According to the councillor, the plant will be officially inaugurated in November. In the meantime, the council will set up a vegetable garden near the plant.

Ponnurunni has also  been trying out QR codes and e-payment options for waste collection since August. 

“We formed a society called the HEAL Ponnurunni Society to monitor waste management activities in May,” adds Dipin. “Soon, we will begin a plastic segregation unit.” 

The division produces around 1.2 to 1.7 tonnes of biowaste per day. At present, the plant can treat 75 tonnes of biowaste. The plan is to increase the capacity to 85 tonnes. 

There are 25 chambers and nine Haritha Karma Sena workers tasked with the operation. According to one of the Haritha Karma Sena workers, though initially, people were reluctant to segregate plastic waste. Things have changed, making their work easier.

An investment of around `5 lakh through corporate social responsibility funding is used to set up the plant. The ward is looking for additional funds to scale up the initiative and purchase more inoculum.

