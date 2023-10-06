Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: No gas leak at LPG terminal, says IOC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after three persons were hospitalised following physical discomfort due to LPG leakage at the LPG import terminal of Indian Oil Corporation at Puthuvype, the company clarified that there was no gas leak at the facility and all operations of the terminal remain safe.  

“The incident in question involved receipt, unloading, and storage of Ethyl Mercaptan, which was carried out in a completely sealed manner. The unloading and storage were successfully completed on October 4, with all precautions in place. It was carried out by a team which has expertise in handling Ethyl Mercaptan. Contrary to reports, there was no mixing of Ethyl Mercaptan with LPG on-site and at no point during the process, there was any leak in any form,” said chief general manager (corporate communications) V Vetriselvakumar.

“LPG is naturally odourless and adding Ethyl Mercaptan to LPG is a crucial safety measure adopted by LPG industry across the world to detect potential leaks. We also wish to emphasize that there were around 100 people working at our site, including our own employees and none of them got affected in any manner.

IndianOil places utmost importance on the safety and well-being of the community and the environment.,” he added. The authorities had refused to acknowledge the arrival of the first ship carrying LPG at the Puthuvype terminal last week.

