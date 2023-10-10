Kochi to host Agricultural Science Congress from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned agricultural economists, scientists, policymakers, academicians, farmers and entrepreneurs are set to converge in Kochi for four days starting Tuesday to attend the 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC).

Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the ASC at 3pm at Hotel Le Meridien.

The ASC aims to generate a scientific discourse around transforming India’s agri-food systems into sustainable enterprises to facilitate its benefit for future generations. Organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), the ASC, which is being held for the first time in the state, will be hosted by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The programme will discuss 10 thematic areas, including issues related to agriculture and allied areas and sustainability issues on land and water, agricultural production systems, products, agricultural machinery, climate action, economics, renewable or alternative energy, precision farming, alternative farming systems, coastal agriculture, next-generation technologies, etc.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will deliver the presidential address. Agriculture Minister P Prasad, MP Hibi Eden, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, chairperson of Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority, and K V Shaji, chairman of NABARD, will be the guests of honour.

