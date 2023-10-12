Home Cities Kochi

First Marine Hydrodynamics Lab in Kerala inaugurated at Cusat

A major feature of the lab is the indigenously developed ‘Wave Flume’ under the leadership of Mohammad Ashiq, assistant professor, Ship Technology.

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Cusat Vice-Chancellor Dr KN Madhusoodanan has inaugurated the newly constructed Marine Hydrodynamics Lab in the Department of Ship Technology of the university. This is the first marine hydrodynamics lab in academic institutions in Kerala.

A major feature of the lab is the indigenously developed ‘Wave Flume’ under the leadership of Mohammad Ashiq, assistant professor, Ship Technology. The lab and equipment were developed at an outlay of Rs 15 lakh. 

Dr Satheesh Babu PK, head of the department, of Ship Technology, presided over the inauguration ceremony.  The ‘Wave Flume’ can be used to conduct research on coastal protection, coastal structures, tidal energy, wave energy, ocean disturbances, water vibrations, etc. by creating artificial flumes. 

The lab is expected to be a major asset in the field of renewable ocean-based energy research. The university is also making efforts to bring in high-value equipment like towing tanks for testing systems in the next phase. It will also be an asset to Kochi, which is becoming a maritime hub. Dr K Sivaprasad, Dr A Mathiazhakan, Dr Rajesh P Nair, Akram P A, Arvind K R, Harikumar S, Shiju S and Shaji E S participated. 

