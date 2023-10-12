Footprints on the sands of time

Prof DR M A Lalitha Kumari By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In my younger years, whenever I saw Swaminathan uncle, those moments filled me with awe and a sense of pride, knowing that we both hailed from the same soil of Moncombu, an idyllic village in Kuttanad. Even the first initial of our names stands for Moncombu.

Looking back, if not for MS Swaminathan, who else could envision Kuttanad, the former ‘Granary of Kerala’, from such a unique and panoramic perspective?

For India, he was the man who contributed to increasing agricultural self-sufficiency, the first laureate of the World Food Prize, and an erudite scholar and visionary who had a macroscopic perspective on feeding the nation.

However, to me, Swaminathan uncle was a humanitarian par excellence, a genuinely compassionate human being. He was a mentor and a father figure.

I had the privilege of witnessing this very trait of his during a pivotal time in my life – my inter-religious marriage at the age of 18. Coming from a Brahmin household with a highly respected social standing, my marriage to a Christian was viewed as an ‘unfortunate’ event within the family. I was labelled an outcast, ‘a black sheep’.

Although my late husband, Moti Mathew, converted to Brahminism willingly, my family had difficulty coming to terms with it. My father, Anantha Siva Iyer, faced jibe and criticisms from some immediate family members.

During this difficult time, it was Swaminathan uncle who provided solace and helped my father cope with the situation through his kind words. After my marriage, I dared not face any of my family members. I kept my distance from uncle, too. After several years, I reunited with him, and to this day, I regret having distanced myself for so long.

He made me realise that marrying someone of one’s choice was never a mistake. “All you did was choose someone you loved as your life partner,” he said. He even shared examples of how his daughters also married people of their choice.

Swaminathan uncle was, indeed, a man with progressive ideas and values. Following that, we met a few times and exchanged letters and emails as time allowed.

I still cherish his last email, assuring me that he would certainly visit me in Kochi on his way to Guruvayur temple. Unfortunately, that dream will never become a reality.

To Swaminathan uncle, my father was ‘Sivanna’, and he treated me with the same paternal concern that my father had for me. He displayed deep empathy and compassion, even during the loss of my son Ananth, who passed away at the age of 27.

His hospitality and unwavering warmth toward me were also extended by his wife, Mina, even when she faced health ailments.

I can proudly say that I have absorbed certain qualities from Swaminathan uncle. I engage in skill development activities for underprivileged women and implement agricultural development projects, including mushroom cultivation that provide livelihoods for the less fortunate.

No one can truly fill the shoes of Dr M S Swaminathan. Great achievers create a monument of achievements during their lifetime. We do not need to construct one for them.

Swaminathan uncle referred to his ‘Green Revolution’ as an ‘Evergreen Revolution’ due to its continuity.

Similarly, our memories of this humble scientist will remain evergreen.

‘Goodbyes’, needless to say, are indeed a sad affair.

The writer is a relative of the late Dr M S Swaminathan, and a visiting professor & member of the Board of Studies at Cusat, Kochi.

