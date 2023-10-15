Food waste dumped in drains leading to continued waterlogging in city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite multiple efforts to clear drains to prevent waterlogging following rains, many areas in the city witnessed flooding after the downpour on Friday evening.

However, waste dumped in drains by eateries caused waterlogging near MG Road, Padma junction, the Mullassery Canal-Chittoor road stretch, among others, said an official with the PWD, adding the city’s drainage system is filled with food waste.

“While cleaning the drains, we realised that several hotels are dumping food waste in them. There was also cable and plastic waste. However, it is mostly food waste,” he said. The PWD has been entrusted with cleaning the drains along MG Road and nearby areas, while the other areas are cleaned by local bodies.

Food waste accumulated in drains

Manoj Kumar, secretary of the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber and a member of the flood monitoring committee said, “Food waste from nearby hotels dumped into drains caused the blockage, thus preventing water from flowing freely. Installing waste bins in the city can prevent such issues,” he said.

The delay in removing waste from canals is another reason for waterlogging. “The accumulation of floating waste such as bottles, paper and other plastic items in canals resulted in waterlogging in some locations,” said Manoj, adding that the railway culverts should be cleared soon, allowing the rainwater to flow without hindrance.

“The authorities have not taken any step to clear the culvert though they inspected the area several times,” he said.

“When compared to previous years, waterlogging occurred in only a few areas. However, to avoid it completely, we need to clean culverts, drains and canals regularly before the monsoon season,” he added.

