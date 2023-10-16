Minister P Rajeeve launches ‘Made in Kerala’ biodegradable paper products

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to ensure sustainable development and address the issue of environmental pollution caused by plastic and plastic products in the state, the Kerala Biodegradable Paper Products Manufacturers Association (KBPPMA), an umbrella association of biodegradable paper manufacturers in the state, launched.

Biodegradable paper products were the idea developed by Nebu Thomas, the proprietor of Alappuzha-based Anna Polymers. Nebu, who saw similar biodegradable paper products in other developed countries, learned about the technology for several years. It finally took him around seven years of research and development to launch the product.

Later, KBPPMA comprising the manufacturers and consumers of paper products in the state to ensure the welfare of the bio-paper manufacturing sector and promote biodegradable products was launched. Shine Rajan Kareepadath, secretary of KBPPMA, said the newly launched products are manufactured using PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) and PLA (Polylactic Acid), which are biodegradable and compostable plastics.

In the beginning, paper plates, cake boxes, pizza boxes, food wrapping paper, banana leaf paper, and paper cups will enter the market. The products also became the first in the country to receive lifetime approval for manufacturing and distributing bio-paper products from the Union government. “Around 28 tests were carried out to get the approval from the Union government and the Central Pllution Control Board. Unlike other paper products, our products do not contain any elements of microplastic,” said Shine.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, while launching the product in Kochi, appreciated the team’s efforts in coming up with an alternative for the crisis the state is currently facing. “Most people have a tendency to give up at times of crisis. The KBPPMA, however, has come up with an alternative. I would address the biodegradable paper products as the ‘brand new made in Kerala product’. To be able to create these types of products and receive the Union government’s approval is an accomplishment,” he said.

The minister ensured the government’s support for the new initiative. LSG Minister M B Rajesh launched the logo. MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod and Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar attended the event.

