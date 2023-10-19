Block rockin’ beats

Ameena Mehrin PH By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali audience are familiar with mimicry, a staple at stage shows that have propelled several artists to cinema. Having grown up watching the amusing mimicking skills of numerous performers in Kerala, Adarsh M S, hailing from Kollam, was eager to try something fresh.

And today, the 22-year-old stands out as Kerala’s pioneering beatboxer. Well, what is beatboxing? “It is the art of creating music solely with one’s mouth – lips, tongue, and throat,” explains Adarsh. “It is a vocal percussion technique that traces back to early hip-hop culture in the US in the 1980s.”

Beatboxing is distinct in its purpose, centred on crafting musical sounds, primarily rhythmic sequences, and is characterised by the intricacy of the ‘beats’ produced. Adarsh took this art up in 2018, and quickly rose to fame after a performance on the TV show ‘Comedy Utsav’

“I didn’t expect it to become such a big hit,” he recalls. “The audience loved the act and it quickly went viral. That performance introduced beatboxing as an art form to many people. Subsequently, I was invited to perform at numerous programmes across the state.”

Notably, Adarsh wears many hats – he’s a DJ, music producer, and actor. Popularly known as ‘ADJ’, he has showcased his talent in 24 countries, on nearly 1,000 stages. Apart from his solo acts, he collaborates on performances with the well-known rapper Fejo. And the duo’s pumped-up performances have made a mark in the south Indian music circuit, from indie fests to college galas.

Adarsh says his offbeat art journey traces back to his school years. “I was an active participant in mimicry contests, including the state championship. The art of voice imitation deeply fascinated me. Moving beyond caricature mimicry, I wanted to introduce a modern twist to it,” he adds.

As hip-hop gained traction in south India, Adarsh found himself drawn to its rhythm and vibe. “When I began beatboxing, it quickly became second nature to me. I would find myself doing it everywhere – while biking, during classes… I once landed in soup for beatboxing during an exam,” he laughs.

Adarsh recalls a phase when many doubted his choice. “People would advise me to try mainstream mimicry or take up singing or dancing. However, I was confident about my chosen path,” he says.

“There were physical challenges too. Initially, beatboxing caused some discomfort, such as colds and fevers, due to the stress exerted on the nasal passages and throat. However, with consistent training, such issues faded away. Now, before taking the stage, all I need is a 30-minute vocal warm-up to ensure pitch precision”.

Adarsh reveals that he drew inspiration from an Australian artist named Tom Thum. “Through practice, I began imitating and learning from Tom Thum’s techniques. With that, I became more and more drawn towards the art form,” he says. “Once I got the hang of it, I started experimenting with my own styles. Fate smiled upon me during a performance in Australia, where I had the chance to meet Tom Thum.”

Adarsh’s beatboxing techniques and recreations of popular songs are uploaded on his social media handle (@Adarsh_adj on Instagram). After listening to some of them, it is but natural for one to try a bit of beatboxing.

“Oh yeah, do keep trying. It’s fun,” he says. “And those who want to give it a shot professionally, expect criticism and challenges. But have faith in your abilities and create your own space. This holds true for any art form, I guess. Seize every opportunity to display your talent. I took advantage of every platform and stage I came across to build my confidence. Embrace every chance you get; only you have the power to make it happen.”

