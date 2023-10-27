Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Lab tests confirm 24-year-old Pala native died due to food poisoning

He exhibited symptoms of severe septicemia and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and underwent treatment from a multidisciplinary medical team.

Published: 27th October 2023

Le Hayat restaurant that was closed down by Thrikkakara municipality following suspected food poisoning case reported on October 23. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Laboratory tests conducted on the blood samples of the 24-year-old Pala native, who died after allegedly consuming shawarma from a Kakkanad hotel, have confirmed food poisoning as the reason for the death.

As per the health department’s directives, a series of tests, including toxicology, blood culture and stool tests were conducted at various hospitals. “The confirmation of food poisoning emerged from the blood culture examination,” sources said.

The health department has been informed of this finding, and the district medical officer (DMO) is expected to make an official announcement. Despite several attempts to reach out, the DMO was not available for comment.

The deceased Rahul D Nair was admitted to Sunrise Hospital in Kochi on October 22. He died on Wednesday. He exhibited symptoms of severe septicemia and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and underwent treatment from a multidisciplinary medical team.

It is reported that Rahul began displaying signs of food poisoning after consuming shawarma that he had ordered online from Le Hayat in Mavelipuram, Kakkanad, on October 18.

An official from the food safety department said, “He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital when he began vomiting and experienced stomach pain. His condition was stable at the time. However, his health deteriorated, leading to his admission to a private hospital in Kochi on October 22.”

The deceased’s body was released to his relatives after postmortem examination on Thursday.

