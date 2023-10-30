Kalamassery blasts | 'He was planning crime for some time', says police

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dominic Martin, according to police, is believed to have been planning the crime for some time. Hours after Sunday’s Kalamassery blasts, he turned himself in at Kodakara police station, in Thrissur district, and was charged with the carrying out the explosions.

According to officers, Dominic, who lives with his wife and a child in a rented house near Thammanam, Kochi, returned from Dubai a few months back.

“The YouTube and Google search history of the accused clearly indicate that he was planning the crime for some time. The Facebook Live video that he aired after the blasts allowed us to reach the same conclusion,” a source with the force said on condition of anonymity.

Police have recovered visuals of the remote control that was used to detonate the bombs at the convention centre. “He learned to assemble a bomb from watching YouTube videos. The components used to make the explosives were also recovered from the crime scene. Per his statement, the accused was not happy with the way Jehovah’s Witnesses were functioning, and it was an act of revenge,” said officers, adding that the investigation is progressing on the suspicious vehicle linked to Sunday’s incident.

Meanwhile, a statement collected from his wife said that Dominic left their residence around 5:30 am on his motorcycle.

“He used to work as a language trainer in Palarivattom. But after Covid closed down the business, he moved to Dubai. He had returned nearly two months back. A former Jehovah’s Witness, he frequently shared his displeasure with the functioning of the denomination with his wife,” said Riyas K A, a neighbour.

Dominic’s neighbours considered him a gentle person, and his involvement has left them in utter shock. “He is calm and quiet. I have known his family for the past 10 years. I never imagined that he could carry out such a heinous act,” said Aji Francis, former councillor of Kochi corporation, who is also a neighbour of the accused.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Dominic Martin, according to police, is believed to have been planning the crime for some time. Hours after Sunday’s Kalamassery blasts, he turned himself in at Kodakara police station, in Thrissur district, and was charged with the carrying out the explosions. According to officers, Dominic, who lives with his wife and a child in a rented house near Thammanam, Kochi, returned from Dubai a few months back. “The YouTube and Google search history of the accused clearly indicate that he was planning the crime for some time. The Facebook Live video that he aired after the blasts allowed us to reach the same conclusion,” a source with the force said on condition of anonymity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police have recovered visuals of the remote control that was used to detonate the bombs at the convention centre. “He learned to assemble a bomb from watching YouTube videos. The components used to make the explosives were also recovered from the crime scene. Per his statement, the accused was not happy with the way Jehovah’s Witnesses were functioning, and it was an act of revenge,” said officers, adding that the investigation is progressing on the suspicious vehicle linked to Sunday’s incident. Meanwhile, a statement collected from his wife said that Dominic left their residence around 5:30 am on his motorcycle. “He used to work as a language trainer in Palarivattom. But after Covid closed down the business, he moved to Dubai. He had returned nearly two months back. A former Jehovah’s Witness, he frequently shared his displeasure with the functioning of the denomination with his wife,” said Riyas K A, a neighbour. Dominic’s neighbours considered him a gentle person, and his involvement has left them in utter shock. “He is calm and quiet. I have known his family for the past 10 years. I never imagined that he could carry out such a heinous act,” said Aji Francis, former councillor of Kochi corporation, who is also a neighbour of the accused. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp