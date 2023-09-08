Concerns over policing in Aluva and nearby areas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite assurances, the lack of effective police patrolling in Aluva has been further exposed by the latest incident in which an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Edayappuram.

Local residents alleged that the promise to step up patrolling, especially during night hours, after the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old daughter of migrant parents in July, remains confined to paper as officers have repeatedly failed to deliver protection to ordinary citizens.

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath said such crimes are not isolated incidents, blaming them on the lack of effective police patrolling. “The police should act effectively to address the concerns of the people and provide security to the life and property of citizens,” he said.

The MLA said he had communicated the matter to the chief minister and requested enhanced police surveillance to prevent such crimes in the future.

Khalid Mundappilly, a social activist, alleged that the river banks along the Aluva market, where the five-year-old migrant girl was found dead, continue to be a safe haven for anti-social elements. “Aluva police should initiate stringent action as the area is now a hub for narcotics and drug users,” he said, adding that he had filed complaints in this regard with the rural SP and district collector.

Earlier, police had come out with the ‘Safe Aluva’ project, which is to be jointly implemented with the public.

The project intends to make Aluva a safe city and enhance policing activities in coordination with residents’ associations, merchant associations, private welfare organisations, private security persons, and auto-rickshaw drivers’ associations.

The project is meant to check incidents of theft, drug peddling, and anti-social activities, but it failed to achieve its objective, said residents.

Night patrolling will be increased and patrolling will be carried out after coordinating with traders and residents’ associations in the city and nearby areas, they added.

