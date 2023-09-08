Home Cities Kochi

Concerns over policing in Aluva and nearby areas

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath said such crimes are not isolated incidents, blaming them on the lack of effective police patrolling.

Published: 08th September 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police sniffer dog Marley of the Aluva K9 squad, inspects the house of the girl who was sexually abused early on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite assurances, the lack of effective police patrolling in Aluva has been further exposed by the latest incident in which an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Edayappuram.

Local residents alleged that the promise to step up patrolling, especially during night hours, after the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old daughter of migrant parents in July, remains confined to paper as officers have repeatedly failed to deliver protection to ordinary citizens. 

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath said such crimes are not isolated incidents, blaming them on the lack of effective police patrolling. “The police should act effectively to address the concerns of the people and provide security to the life and property of citizens,” he said. 

The MLA said he had communicated the matter to the chief minister and requested enhanced police surveillance to prevent such crimes in the future.

Khalid Mundappilly, a social activist, alleged that the river banks along the Aluva market, where the five-year-old migrant girl was found dead, continue to be a safe haven for anti-social elements. “Aluva police should initiate stringent action as the area is now a hub for narcotics and drug users,” he said, adding that he had filed complaints in this regard with the rural SP and district collector.

Earlier, police had come out with the ‘Safe Aluva’ project, which is to be jointly implemented with the public. 

The project intends to make Aluva a safe city and enhance policing activities in coordination with residents’ associations, merchant associations, private welfare organisations, private security persons, and auto-rickshaw drivers’ associations. 

The project is meant to check incidents of theft, drug peddling, and anti-social activities, but it failed to achieve its objective, said residents. 

Night patrolling will be increased and patrolling will be carried out after coordinating with traders and residents’ associations in the city and nearby areas, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva Rape Safe Aluva CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp