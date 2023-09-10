Mid-day meal distribution issue will be resolved soon: V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said the issues related to the distribution of mid-day meals in schools will be resolved soon. He was speaking at the inauguration of labs at Vennala Government High School. Computer, physics, chemistry, and botany labs have been set up at Vennala GHS. The labs are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities spending a sum of Rs. 1.2 crore.

“The mid-day meal distribution in schools is a Centrally-funded scheme. The Union government bears 60 per cent of the expense of the scheme while the state government contributes the remaining 40 per cent. The current issues related to the execution of the scheme will soon be resolved with the help of the Centre,” said the minister.

He said the government’s policy is to ensure advanced technological facilities for the students. “The state government has spent Rs 3,800 crore for the development of basic infrastructure at schools. The protection of public education is the declared policy of the state government,” said Sivankutty.

