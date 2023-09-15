Tata Nexon: Next to no one

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since its introduction in 2017, Nexon has been one of the iconic and timeless nameplates within Tata Motors, winning the title of India’s most-sold SUV for two years in a row. Now, in its latest avatar, which was released on September 14, Nexon is trying to redefine the SUV segment with a third makeover that boasts enhanced looks, cosy features, and improved technology. We got our hands on the vehicle during a national media drive held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here, we present to you all the crucial details that make Nexon a beast.

First say

Before we pop open the hood, I want to highlight how Nexon stands out already. In a departure from the norm, Tata has dropped the idea of common variants and introduced Nexon in four different ‘personas’. This nod to the idea of personalisation, with each persona matching the kind of customers that Nexon attracts, is at once refreshing and bold.

New 7-speed DCA

While the AMT automatic and manual gearbox options are available, the latest iteration boasts a 7-speed automatic (dual clutch) gearbox for the petrol variant and a paddle shifter for DCA and AMTs.

Rich, cool, and comfy interiors

Two high-resolution 10.25-inch screens deck up the dashboard. While one of them is a touchscreen infotainment system, the other is a digital information cluster lodged behind the steering wheel. The latter’s display can be reconfigured to suit the driver’s preferences.

A two-spoke steering wheel replaces the old one and is now along the same vein as Tata’s other commercial vehicles. The company logo (illuminated) is nestled right at the centre of this panel and is flanked by an audio control menu and other control switches.

The triple-tone layered cockpit design with leatherette midpad in the persona-specific colours is a nice touch. The automatic gear knob is mono-stable, as in premium cars. There’s front seat ventilation, which can prove very useful in the Indian climate. While the second row can accommodate three people comfortably, there are only two headrests.

Engine and transmission

Both the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine provide an exhilarating driving experience and exceptional handling with 6-speed MT/AMT and 7-speed DCA options. The wet clutch, 7-speed DCT (Tata uses the term DCA) is a smooth and lag-free gearbox.

There are Eco, City and Sports driving modes, each affecting fuel efficiency and performance. I got the opportunity to experience petrol 7-DCT and diesel manual transmission variants. Both performed well in all situations. I loved the dual-clutch transmission more as it was very effortless and refined.

Safety features

The Nexon has a legacy of being the first 5-star-rated Indian SUV. The latest variant boasts six airbags, a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor, a front parking assist, and many modern features. With a ground clearance of 208mm, even driving on rough terrain is an effortless experience.

What’s new?

Bi-function LED headlamps with sequential DRLs

Welcome and goodbye light animation

Hidden wiper integrated with the spoiler

Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

360-degree camera + blind view monitor

10.25” infotainment system with HARMAN

7-speed wet clutch intelligent DCA with e-shifter; paddle shifter

Height-adjustable driver and co-driver seat

Nexon.EV is no second cousin

Nexon.EV has carved itself a leader’s spot in the Indian electric vehicles segment by not being a second cousin to Nexon’s other variants. It takes the very best from Tata’s wonder child and elevates it by embracing the EV game.

Available at an introductory starting price of Rs 14.74 lakh, the Nexon.EV comes in three personas - Empowered, Fearless, and Creative. With a new motor and improved aerodynamics, Nexon.EV’s range covers a whopping 465 kilometres.

Design

The front of the car has been thoroughly redesigned. The split-headlamp setup with daytime running lamps (DRLs) goes on top, and the main LED headlamp cluster is lower down. A sharper bumper with an air curtain on the edges looks very nice. The EV also boasts a connected LED light bar as the DRL, which is really upmarket – both at the front and the rear. Along the sides, it now gets new, aero-efficient 16-inch alloys and loses the blue accent on the window line.

The cabin’s comfort and features are commendable. The top-end model that I drove has a cinematic infotainment touchscreen of 12.3-inch size as well as a 10.25 digital instrument cluster. Not to mention a top-tier JBL audio system. Ventilated front seats are also a welcome addition.

Performance

The liquid-cooled battery pack continue to be 40.5kWh in the long-range model and 30kWh in the medium-range model. The 30kWH claims a range of 325 kilometres. The long-range model, which I drove, has a peak power of 106.4kW and a torque of 215Nm. The medium range boasts 95kW and 215Nm.

Eco, City and Sport Drive modes and multi-mode regeneration help optimise the range and power.

The drivability and stability of the car are impressive. I could confidently cruise at three-digit speed.

Safety

Six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera surround view system, blind-spot view monitor, IP67-rated battery and motor, hill ascent and descent control, all-disc brakes and brake disc wiping are some of the main safety features of Nexon.EV.

Innovation unlimited

Though not useful for many, there is bidirectional charging for the new Nexon.EV. It makes the car capable of vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-other-electronic-device charging. To sum up, the new Nexon.EV is sure to be a game changer in the now-bustling market of electric vehicles.

What’s new?

Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

Vehicle-to-load technology

Arcade.EV app suite

SOS call & OTA

Smart digital steering wheel

Paddle shifter for regen

31.24cm touchscreen by HARMAN

26.03cm digital cockpit with navigation

Smart digital welcome & goodbye sequence

Four types of voice assistance - Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, Native

JBL sound system with nine speakers

Hidden rear wiper

Verdict

With Nexon, Tata Motors is undoubtedly set to catapult itself to the numero uno position in the compact SUV segment.

Well done, Tata!

This nod to the idea of personalisation, with each persona matching the kind of customers that Nexon attracts, is at once refreshing and bold. New 7-speed DCA While the AMT automatic and manual gearbox options are available, the latest iteration boasts a 7-speed automatic (dual clutch) gearbox for the petrol variant and a paddle shifter for DCA and AMTs. Rich, cool, and comfy interiors Two high-resolution 10.25-inch screens deck up the dashboard. While one of them is a touchscreen infotainment system, the other is a digital information cluster lodged behind the steering wheel. The latter's display can be reconfigured to suit the driver's preferences. A two-spoke steering wheel replaces the old one and is now along the same vein as Tata's other commercial vehicles. The company logo (illuminated) is nestled right at the centre of this panel and is flanked by an audio control menu and other control switches. 