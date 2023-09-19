Homemaker turns busy home-baker, thanks to a subsidised loan scheme 

Malavika R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wake up early, take care of household chores, see kids off to school, and then rush to work. This was Rose Glycine’s routine for years. Though she harboured an interest in doing something on her own, it wasn’t feasible in the day-to-day churnings of her life.

Much later, when Rose quit her 9-to-5 advertising job whilst carrying her second child, there rose her chance to become independent and self-reliant. She decided to make a profession out of her passion - cooking and baking.

Rose availed a loan via the PM’s Employment Guarantee Scheme and started her own baking unit - Glyz Bake House. “Now, with the borma downstairs and our residence upstairs, it is easy for me to manage my personal and professional life,” says the Chottanikkara native.

What began a year ago, Glyz Bake House has since expanded its business to bakeries across Kochi - from Mulanthuruthy to Fort Kochi. It also has two dedicated borma staff and a salesperson. The bakehouse, which also caters to personal orders, boasts cakes in an assortment of flavours, breads, buns and more. Ably supported by her husband, Shaan, Rose is keen to expand this list even further.

KOCHI: Wake up early, take care of household chores, see kids off to school, and then rush to work. This was Rose Glycine’s routine for years. Though she harboured an interest in doing something on her own, it wasn’t feasible in the day-to-day churnings of her life. Much later, when Rose quit her 9-to-5 advertising job whilst carrying her second child, there rose her chance to become independent and self-reliant. She decided to make a profession out of her passion - cooking and baking. Rose availed a loan via the PM’s Employment Guarantee Scheme and started her own baking unit - Glyz Bake House. “Now, with the borma downstairs and our residence upstairs, it is easy for me to manage my personal and professional life,” says the Chottanikkara native.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What began a year ago, Glyz Bake House has since expanded its business to bakeries across Kochi - from Mulanthuruthy to Fort Kochi. It also has two dedicated borma staff and a salesperson. The bakehouse, which also caters to personal orders, boasts cakes in an assortment of flavours, breads, buns and more. Ably supported by her husband, Shaan, Rose is keen to expand this list even further.