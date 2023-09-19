What’s in a name: Who’s this Shanmugham? 

Faseen Mukhtar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking through Shanmugham Road on a breezy evening, one is reminded of the classic song ‘Pravachakanmare Parayu’, sung by K J Yesudas, from the film ‘Anubhavangal Paalichakal’ (1971). In the video, legendary actor Sathyan passes through this stretch by the backwaters.

There were hardly any buildings back then. However, in the 1980s, the Marine Drive project was conceived and, subsequently, the area underwent a major transformation. “During the design phase, the stretch became a popular spot for public events. I clearly remember watching a circus here,” says Paul P S, a sexagenarian visitor at Marine Drive.

Stretching from the High Court to the government guest house, Shanmugham Road became an effervescent hangout and shopping hub, thanks to the GCDA commercial complex and Pioneer Towers.

These complexes house a wide range of showrooms offering items such as perfumes, watches, bags, suitcases, music cassettes, CDs, textiles, and electronic items. A number of fast food cafes and restaurants also popped up.

Bharat Coffee House is one of the iconic joints.”There used to be just a parapet wall by the backwaters. My friends and I used to sit on it, enjoying the view of the backwaters. Time used to fly by,” says Cyril Nedungadan, an old-time regular at the coffee house.

Broadway, nearby, was the prime shopping destination in the city those days, chips in Thomas Thottan, who lives near Shanmugham Road. “Now, where the Penta Menaka shopping complex stands, there used to be a popular cinema theatre named Menaka. St Francis De Sales Press, Mampilly Dispensary, Kurians Opticals, and Colombo umbrella showroom are some of the old shops that still exist,” he adds.

Now, who is this ‘Shanmugham’, after whom the road was named?

Old-timers would know, Kandasamy Shanmukham Chetty was a former diwan of the princely state of Cochin. An eminent lawyer, economist, and politician, he had served as president of the Central Legislative Assembly (lower house of the Imperial Legislative Council) and independent India’s first finance minister.

Kandasamy’s tenure as diwan of Cochin, from 1935 to 1941, saw several reforms and developments in administration and infrastructure, including enhancing the port and road network. Today’s Shanmugham Road was conceived under his leadership, and implemented at a cost of `60,000 back then. Subsequently, the road was named after him as a tribute.

What’s in a name

