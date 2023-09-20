English breakfast: Modi, Biden’s grandpa & some spiced toast 

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In vino veritas.

It is a popular Latin phrase that translates to “in wine, there is truth”, used often to highlight that people are likely to reveal their true selves as they get tipsy.

The phrase has ancient origins and is attributed to the 6th-century Greek playwright Alcaeus. It has been used in various references throughout history to emphasise the idea that alcohol can unspool the coiled layers of one’s emotions, personality.

Alcohol does get many people talking. And, as you may have noticed, it’s not just about guzzling; anything related to spirits can be an exciting point of discussion. Just for kicks.

A recent one on social media called for a tipple. It was about Narendra Modi and Joe Biden sharing a lighter moment over a toast during the Indian prime minister’s state visit to the US in June.

In the video clip that went viral, Biden quips about his grandfather’s dictum: “He used to say if you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in your glass, you must use your left hand.”

As Modi and the audience laughed out, the US president added: “You think I’m kidding, I’m not.”

This video mysteriously resurfaced at a time when the nation was basking in the glory of the grand G20 summit.

“Stupidest PM ever, Modi…,” tweeted a handle named ‘Spirit of Congress’ that claims to be AICC national coordinator for social media. “Look at him cluelessly laughing when Biden was schooling him about how to hold a glass.”

Soon jibes erupted on how Modi did not know basic etiquette of toasting. As if toasting finesse was the defining timbre a statesman should possess.

One ‘expert’ went on to give a lecture, claiming there was “actually a norm” or “unwritten rule” that one should raise the toast with the left hand if there was no alcohol in it. Pure bunkum, LOL.

Before going into that, first, some history. Few rituals have endured the test of time quite like the act of raising a toast. It’s a simple yet profound gesture that transcends cultures, generations, and boundaries.

The roots of toasting are entwined with ancient revelry. In the times of the Egyptians, it was customary to raise a cup in honour of the pharaoh, linking the act of toasting with divine reverence.

The Greeks, not to be outdone, raised their glasses to the gods, believing that the clinking of glasses warded evil spirits off. (Here, in Kerala, there is a ritual of dipping one’s finger into the glass and sprinkling a few drops of the drink on the table or ground to placate the spirits. Some say, it evolved from the practice of removing tiny insects or other particles from the frothy layer on top of native brew.)

The Romans, known for their grand feasts, took toasting to another level. During elaborate banquets, they introduced a communal cup known as the ‘goblet of friendship’. This vessel was passed among guests, each taking a sip in a display of trust and unity.

Now comes the terminology. It turns out, the phrase “raising a toast” has more to do with toasted bread than one assumed. ‘Toast’ originally referred to a piece of bread that was heated over an open flame. The term came from the Old French word ‘toster’, which traces back to Latin ‘torrere’, meaning to roast or scorch.

‘Torrere’ is believed to have evolved from Latin ‘terra’, which meant dry land. And that could well have the Proto-Indo-European root ‘ters’, which means dry or dry up. For instance, in old Sanskrit ‘tarsayati’ meant ‘dried up’. In the ancient Iranian Avestan, ‘tarshu’ meant ‘dry, solid’.

Incidentally, in Kerala, arid land is still referred to as ‘tharishu bhoomi’.

Back to bread and booze. The word “toast” is believed to have gained currency in 17th-century England. During that time, it became fashionable to flavour drinks with spiced toast. The practice evolved into raising a piece of toast in a glass of wine, often as a gesture of goodwill or to a person’s well-being...

As time passed, the act of adding toast to drinks became a sign of celebration. Folks would offer toasts to honour individuals, events, or even their newfound love for toast-enhanced beverages.

The British aristocracy embraced toasting with gusto. According to the Etymology Dictionary, toast originally referred to “the beautiful or popular woman whose health is proposed and drunk to. The custom apparently has its origin in the use of spiced toast to flavour drink; the lady being regarded as figuratively adding piquancy to the wine which was drunk to her health.” Nice.

As Europeans settled in North America, they landed their customs, including toasting, as well. Subsequently, the American Revolution gave rise to patriotic toasts.

With time, toasts became a universally recognised gesture of spreading good vibes and celebrating life. It became a simple act that can have a powerful impact. A way to show camaraderie, celebrate special occasions and express gratitude.

Now, going back to the Modi-Biden toast, the US president was not ‘schooling’ Modi on toasting etiquette. Rather, he was joking about his grandfather’s drinking norms. This was not the first time Biden quipped about his Irish roots and the Bacchanalian traits of his ancestors. While he was vice president, he once stopped short of toasting during the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration marking US-Mexico friendship.

After raising his glass of water, Biden told the gathering that raising a toast without alcohol would bring bad luck as per Irish tradition. And added that he could hear his grandfather yell, “Joey, no!”

Biden, like Modi, is a teetotaller. He attributes his abstinence from alcohol to drinking problems in his family.

Modi and Biden had ginger ale in their glasses. “The good news for us is both of us don’t drink,” remarked the latter. And both eventually raised their glasses — with their right hands — as Biden exclaimed: “A toast to our partnership, to the people, to the possibilities ahead, two great friends, two great nations, and two great powers. Cheers!”

Okay, time for me to go explore the mysterious charm of what Biden’s Irish forefathers called ‘uisce beatha’, or ‘water of life’ (go, google). Leaving you guys with some toasting tips. Have a spirited week ahead!

Stand up: Shows that you are serious about your toast.

Raise your glass: Make eye contact with the person or people you are toasting

Keep it short and sweet: A few well-chosen words work better than a drab speech

Don’t clink glasses: This is a holdover from medieval times, when it was believed that clinking glasses would ward off evil spirits. However, it’s now considered to be bad luck to clink glasses

If you don’t have much to say, simply offer a simple toast, such as “To good friends!”,

“To love!” or “To life!”

Warm as toast: “Comfortably and cozily warm, especially when the weather outside is very cold”

Be the toast of (the town/ some place): “To be someone who is especially well-liked, regarded, or admired in a certain place”

Be toast: “To be in serious trouble; to be ruined, finished, or defeated (eg: You are toast, buddy.)”

Have (someone) on toast: “To have power over one/ be in a position to deal with someone as you wish”

Milktoast/ milquetoast: “Extremely weak, timid, or ineffectual. A reference to H. T. Webster’s comic strip character Caspar Milquetoast, who exhibited such traits”

Toasted: “Drunk (slang)”

