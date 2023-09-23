Chutney: Sidekick or superhero?
Ahead of Chutney Day (September 24), TNIE takes a dip into the tantalising world of this popular condiment from all corners of the country
KOCHI: Blandness has no place in Indian cuisine. That’s precisely why each dish, if not already bubbling with flavours, is also accompanied by a ramekin of chutney, a popular condiment that’s much relied upon to add that extra oompf to a meal.
From thick to thin, crunchy to smooth, spicy to sweet, chutney’s versatility is unmatched. In the South, it is coconut chutney that reigns supreme. Can you imagine savouring a ‘South Indian’ breakfast without it? There are many versions of coconut chutney, featuring ingredients like red and green chilli, mint, onion, coriander, and garlic.
In Kerala, chutney is also referred to as ‘chammandi’. The term is believed to have been derived from the Sanskrit word ‘sambandi’, meaning accompaniment. Long back, chutney was made using just chilli and salt. Today, even fish is an ingredient in one of the popular chutneys in the coastal state.
As you travel further north, the culinary tapestry unfurls an astonishing array of unique chutneys.
Each state, each community, and indeed every household has its own chutney variety, usually handed down through generations. Here, TNIE brings you a delectable mix of chutneys from across the country.
Mango chutney
by Apoorva Nambiar Gujarat
Ingredients
Raw mango/semi ripe mango – 2
Jaggery – ¼ to ½ cup
Salt – ½ tsp, as per taste
Red chilli powder – ½ to 1 tsp, as per taste
Roasted cumin & coriander powder – ½ tsp
Preparation method
Immerse raw mangoes in water for around 20-30 minutes to lessen their inherent heat. After patting dry, coarsely chop them, keeping the skin on. Incorporate dry spices, salt, and jaggery. Pulse in a blender several times until achieving the preferred consistency. Mix well. Refrigerate it in an airtight container.
Akhuni or axone chutney
Nagaland
Ingredients
Fresh green chilli – 5 to 6
Tomato – 1
Fresh ginger – 1”
Axone paste (fermented soyabean) – 1 tbsp
Salt – to taste
Preparation method
First, roast the chilies over the stove, ensuring they have holes punched in beforehand. Similarly, roast tomatoes, either by the fireplace or on a stove-top grill, turning them for even cooking. After roasting, peel and set aside the tomatoes. Slice the ginger flat for easy mashing. Using a mortar and pestle, begin mashing the chilli with salt. Incorporate the tomatoes, followed by ginger, and finish with axone paste. Ensure all components blend seamlessly into a smooth mixture.
Bhang chutney
Uttarakhand
Bhang ki chutney, which originated in Uttarakhand, is crafted using cannabis seeds. While the plant is often associated with psychedelic effects, the seeds and their resultant chutney lack these properties. Instead, they are nutrient-rich and believed to aid digestion and metabolism.
Red ant chutney
Chhattisgarh
The kai or chapra chutney, made by crushing red weaver ants, is a staple among the tribal community of Chhattisgarh. In the Mayurbhanj region here, these ants are found in abundance. They are collected, dried, and ground into a mix, blending ingredients like tomatoes, coriander, garlic, ginger, chilli, salt and a touch of sugar. The chutney, which comes in a vibrant orange paste, is renowned for its intense heat and spice. “It is hot, but it is absolutely delicious,” celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey remarked after trying the chutney on his visit to India. Since then, the chutney has gained a lot of attention from all corners of the world.
Smoked brinjal chutney
By Rajeshwari Vijayanand
Ingredients
Big round brinjal/aubergine – 1
Red chilli – 7 to 8
Tamarind – ½ tsp, tightly packed
Mustard – ¾ tbsp
Coconut, scraped – 2 to 3 tbsp
Asafoetida – 1/8 tsp
Salt – as needed
Coconut oil - 2 tsp
Curry leaves - 1 sprig
Preparation method: Evenly oil the brinjal and then roast it on a skewer over a medium flame, turning it occasionally for a consistent cook. Once its skin is charred and the inside is tender, it’s ready. After cooking, the brinjal should easily detach from the skewer and be left to cool. If roasted correctly, its skin will come off without trouble. Separately, roast mustard seeds and red chillies until the mustard crackles, and then introduce coconut for a fragrant mix. First, blend the chillies and tamarind. Next, add the brinjal, coconut, mustard, and salt, pulsing just enough to break the mustard seeds into chunks. Add water if necessary. Finish by heating oil, adding curry leaves and asafoetida for seasoning.
Thenga chuttaracha chammanthi
Kerala By Indiediet
Ingredients
Fresh coconut – flesh of 1/2 of a coconut
Dried red chili – 5 to 8
Tamarind – small lime sized
Shallots – 4 to 5
Ginger – 1/2 piece
Curry leaves – a handful
Salt – as needed
Preparation method: Roughly chop the fresh coconut. Even you can roast it over fire using any holder. Roast till black spots appear on it. Similarly, roast the dried red chilies also. Next roast the shallots till the colour fades. Using a grinder, coarse grind all the ingredients together without adding any water. After grinding, transfer it into any container. Add few curry leaves and mix well with your hands. Then mould it into ball shape.
Ulli kaara chutney
By Lakshmi Sundar
Tamil Nadu
Ingredients
Oil – 3 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp
Garlic pods – 12
Onion – 3 (cut into thin slices)
Red chili powder – 2 tbsp
Kashmiri chilli powder – 1tsp (optional)
Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp
Tamarind – gooseberry sized
Coriander leaves – 1/4 cup (tightly packed)
Salt – 1 tsp
Preparation method: Soak tamarind in 1/3 cup of water for 10 mins. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let it crackle. Now add garlic pods and sauté till they turn light brown. Add your sliced onions and saute till the onions turn translucent. Add the soaked tamarind along with water and mix everything well. Now add Chilli powder, Turmeric powder and sauté 1-2 minutes. Finally, add coriander leaves, mix well and switch off the flame. Transfer the contents to a plate and allow it to cool completely. Add it to a blender and grind coarsly without adding water.
Khejur chutney
By Madhurima Chowdhari
West Bengal
Ingredients:
Tomatoes (roughly chopped) – 8 to 10
Dates (chopped) – 1/4 cup
Cashews – 7 to 8 (optional)
Sugar – ¼ cup
Panch phoron* – 1 tbsp
Dried red chilli – 1
Turmeric powder – 1 tsp
Salt – as needed
Mustard oil – 2 tbsp
*Panch phoron is a mix of cumin seeds, fennel seeds, onion seeds, fenugreek seeds and mustard seeds.
Preparation method
Warm the oil until it produces smoke, then reduce the heat. Infuse the oil with panch phoron and dried chilli. Add tomatoes, turmeric, and salt when the fenugreek seeds turn brown. Blend well, cover, and let it simmer until the tomatoes are soft; roughly 10-12 minutes. Add hot water, if needed. Once pulpy, incorporate sugar, dates, and cashews, and cook until the chutney thickens. Serve once cooled to room temperature.
Doon chetin (Kashmir walnut chutney by Indiediet)
Kashmir
Ingredients:
Walnuts – 50gms
Hung curd – 1/2 cup
Green chilli – 2 to 3 (de-seeded)
Onion – 1 tbsp (chopped)
Shahi jeera (black cumin) – 1/4 tsp
Dried mint leaves – 1 tsp
Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp (chopped)
Lime juice – 1/2 of lime
Kashmiri red chilli powder – 1 tsp
Salt – as needed
Garlic – 1 clove
Preparation method
Soak the walnuts in boiling water for about 20 minutes. Then coarse grind the above ingredients (except for lime juice and Kashmiri red chilli powder). We can use the pulse grinding option in the mixer/grinder for this. This can be ground to be fine paste also, as per your requirement. Then squeeze the lime to it and sprinkle the Kashmiri red chilli powder. Refrigerate the chutney for longer use.