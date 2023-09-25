CIAL to unveil seven mega projects in infra development, Kerala CM to inaugurate on Oct 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Focusing on infrastructure development, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the fourth busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic, is all set to unveil seven mega projects on October 2.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate CIAL’s import cargo terminal, DigiYatra software developed by CIAL, and the modernization of airport emergency service at a function slated to be held at CIAL cargo terminal premises.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the phase 1 expansion plan of the international terminal, the golf tourism project, and the aero lounges. These projects are intended to endorse CIAL’s new vision of infrastructure development, christened ‘Flying into Tomorrow’, officials said.

The strategic endeavours signify a new era of development for Cochin International Airport Limited. “Cochin International Airport is on the cusp of a transformative journey, launching seven mega-projects that redefine our developmental trajectory”, said Suhas, CIAL managing director.

"We intend to cover a spectrum of enhancements, from elevating passenger experience to modernization, while championing green energy initiatives. These 7 strategic endeavours signify a new era for CIAL and propel us towards becoming one of the finest airports in India,'' he added.

Eyeing cargo and passenger traffic growth, the airport gears up for a massive infrastructure addition, including the inauguration of its colossal import cargo terminal, the commencement of civil work for the phase 1 expansion of its international terminal, and the dedication of DigiYatra.

The projects that are scheduled to be launched are, a new apron at the northern flank of the existing pier of Terminal 3, sprawling over 15 lakh square feet, along with a terminal expansion spanning 5 lakh square feet, this phase heralds a substantial increase in aircraft parking bays to 44, incorporating 8 additional aerobridges.

The new import cargo terminal is poised to elevate Southern India as a dominant cargo hub, catapulting CIAL's annual cargo capacity to an impressive 2 lakh tonnes. With the commissioning of this terminal, the current international cargo space could be repurposed only for export activities, which will give a fillip to the government’s intervention in promoting the state’s farm produce. The terminal will be inaugurated, and operation will begin immediately after obtaining clearance from regulatory agencies.

Commencing the construction of the country's biggest airport lounge facility, named '0484 Luxury Aero Lounge’, covering 50,000 square feet. This elegant transit accommodation facility offers 42 sumptuous guest rooms, bridging international, domestic, and business jet terminals with meeting spaces and workspaces, allowing seamless business operations within the airport confines.

CIAL’s implementation of the DigiYatra system, aiming to equip passengers with seamless and paperless airport entry, is unique. The software used in this cutting-edge face recognition technology was developed by CIAL's IT and Communication department. The core software platform integrates with airline and airport systems and the central DigiYatra platform. Deployed at 22 gates in the domestic terminal, with Belgium-imported e-gates, it promises swift passage, eliminating manual checks.

Unveiling a state-of-the-art Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Force (ARFF) transformation to a sophisticated AES. This includes the induction of two modern Austrian-made fire tenders into the existing fleet and an array of sophisticated utility vehicles.

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) is a robust electronic surveillance enhancement programme designed to detect any unauthorised entry into the airport operational area.

Embarking on an ambitious project to venture into golf tourism, the state's only 18-hole golf course, spanning 136 acres, will be utilised for hospitality service. The plan includes the development of waterfront cottages, a party/conference hall, sporting facilities, and a motel, aiming to unlock the full potential of golf tourism.

