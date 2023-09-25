Fort Kochi to get a makeover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi, which has an irreplaceable position in the tourism map of Kerala, will soon get a facelift. Following demands raised by residents and the Kochi corporation, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has come up with a project that will provide necessary facilities to the residents and tourists arriving at the Fort Kochi terminal of the Water Metro.

Under the project, the broken tiles of the footpath leading to the beach will be replaced. “Damaged traffic lights will be repaired. Necessary lights will be installed for pedestrians to move around safely. It has also been decided to install three high mast lights near the beach. Steps will be taken by the department of archaeology to protect the monuments of historical importance. Five modern kiosks for existing fish vendors near the Water Metro terminal will also be constructed as part of the renovation works led by KMRL,” said the KMRL spokesperson.

According to KMRL, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.69 crore. “With the opening of the Water Metro terminal, tourists will be able to enjoy the beauty of Kochi’s backwaters and reach Fort Kochi without being encumbered by traffic. Ahead of this, KMRL has decided to upgrade the areas near the terminal as well. The construction of the project will be inaugurated by corporation Mayor M Anil Kumar on Monday at 10am at the Cochin Club near the beach,” said the spokesperson.

