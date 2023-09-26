Gond culture comes alive in ‘Life, Tribe and Forest’

Ameena Mehrin PH By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites are once again treated to the visual splendour of the Gond art form with Gallery OED presenting ‘Life, Tribe, and Forest’ at David Hall, Fort Kochi. Nature is omnipresent in this folk art cherished by the Gond tribal community, one of the largest tribes in India.

The paintings illustrate this community’s beliefs, traditions, village life, and the profound bond between man and nature through distinct motifs. Detailed with precise lines and dots, these works burst with vivid hues like orange, yellow, blue, and red, sourced naturally from flowers and stones.

The exhibition showcases talents of four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh. Rajendra Kumar Shyam’s paintings narrate tales from Gond culture and offer glimpses into rural life. His wife, Santhoshini Syam, draws inspiration from nature and the rituals of her village. Rambai’s art reflects the interactions between forest animals.

And the fourth one, Narmada Tekam Shyam is a nationally recognised artist. Honoured with the Shikhar Sanman by Madhya Pradesh’s government, he serves as a driving force in promoting Gond art.

The art exhibition will conclude on October 20.

