37-year-old woman stabbed to death in hospital over strained relationship in Kerala

KOCHI: In what is believed to be the fallout from a strained romantic relationship, a woman was fatally stabbed at Muvattupuzha general hospital on Sunday.
Simna Shakeer, 37, from Nirappu, was visiting her father, who has been admitted to the hospital, around 3pm when Shahul Ali, 32, from Punnamattam, allegedly attacked her with a knife in the middle of a conversation in the new ward for women and children. Shahul, who is married and was previously Simna’s neighbour, was picked up by police soon after the incident. The motive remains unclear, though officers believe relationship issues could have triggered the attack.
“Simna’s father Assainar is hospitalised, and she was returning home after checking on him. The accused arrived and attacked her with a knife he had in his possession. When she collapsed, he stabbed her in the back. Upon hearing the commotion, hospital security staff rushed to the spot. Shahul, however, gave them the slip. The exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained,” said an officer with Muvattupuzha police station present at the scene.
Shahul attempted to flee on his motorcycle but was apprehended by police near PO Junction, in the city. He had sustained injuries to his hand during the stabbing. After being administered first aid at a local hospital, officers transferred him to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.
“A thorough interrogation of the suspect will be conducted after he receives medical attention, and formal charges will be filed subsequently,” said another officer. Simna succumbed to her injuries.
Shahul was a friend of Simna’s husband, Shakeer. As a neighbour, Shahul used to assist the family, when Shakeer was employed abroad. However, their relationship had soured recently. Simna, originally from Punnamattam, was residing in a rented house in Nirappu along with her family. She is survived by Shakeer, son Sahir and daughters Souphana and Sahana.