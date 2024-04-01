37-year-old woman stabbed to death in hospital over strained relationship in Kerala

KOCHI: In what is believed to be the fallout from a strained romantic relationship, a woman was fatally stabbed at Muvattupuzha general hospital on Sunday.

Simna Shakeer, 37, from Nirappu, was visiting her father, who has been admitted to the hospital, around 3pm when Shahul Ali, 32, from Punnamattam, allegedly attacked her with a knife in the middle of a conversation in the new ward for women and children. Shahul, who is married and was previously Simna’s neighbour, was picked up by police soon after the incident. The motive remains unclear, though officers believe relationship issues could have triggered the attack.

“Simna’s father Assainar is hospitalised, and she was returning home after checking on him. The accused arrived and attacked her with a knife he had in his possession. When she collapsed, he stabbed her in the back. Upon hearing the commotion, hospital security staff rushed to the spot. Shahul, however, gave them the slip. The exact reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained,” said an officer with Muvattupuzha police station present at the scene.