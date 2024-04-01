‘Culture shift’ essential for waste management: Kochi Mayor

KOCHI: Inadequate waste management systems and an increase in the amount of dry waste produced have resulted in waste piling up in several parts of the city. Waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena has amassed in locations near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, along Thammanam-Pullepady Road, Gandhi Nagar, etc.

The city needs more efficient systems to manage waste, says Aristotle, councillor of Kathrikadavu division. “We have only one lorry that moves waste from the division. In larger divisions, we need two or more services. We have been pushing for improvements to waste management facilities,” he said, while conceding that surplus waste the city is churning out is part of the problem.

City mayor M Anilkumar said authorities are trying to improve the facilities. “The waste being generated is beyond what we can handle at this point. We are trying to improve the systems and have already installed the material collection facilities (MCFs) in 25 divisions. Waste management in these divisions has significantly improved. Work on setting up MCFs in the other 49 divisions is ongoing. To an extent, this will resolve issues related to waste management,” he said.

Urging the public to cooperate in managing waste effectively, he said the amount of dry waste that is produced in the city must come down. “The amount of dry waste produced is more than the capacity of the waste management facilities. The utilisation of plastic should also be reduced. A shift in culture on the part of residents is also required for the effective management of waste,” Anilkumar added.